Cooper Flagg Joins Zion Williamson On Exclusive List
The Duke Blue Devils are one of the most historic programs in college basketball history, receiving the 'blue blood' label as one of the best in the sport. While their program has featured some of the top names in college basketball of the years like JJ Redick and Christian Laettner, they've also had some of the best freshmen to ever play in college basketball.
It's no different this year, as even though they might have three freshman lottery picks, nobody compares to that of Cooper Flagg. One of the best players in the nation this season, he recently earned an honor that put him in the class of one of Duke basketball's finest.
Flagg joins NBA stars Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Zion Williamson as the only freshman to ever win the National Player of the Year and National Freshman of the Year in the same season. Alongside New Orleans Pelicans star Williamson, Flagg makes it to where Duke is the only school to have two players accomplish this feat.
The projected first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg has led the Blue Devils to the Sweet 16 so far in March Madness and will look to push beyond that. Despite Williamson's historic freshman year with Duke in 2018-19, the Blue Devils were eliminated in the Elite Eight by Michigan State.
Even though Williamson has been spectacular when on the floor for New Orleans, Flagg will hope his NBA career trends more like Davis and Durant where he can avoid major injuries and become a face of the NBA.
