Trae Young’s Official Injury Status for Pelicans-Hawks
When talking about the best-performing players in the Eastern Conference this year, especially at the guard position, Trae Young has been a standout for the Atlanta Hawks to start the year. Through 20 games this season, Young is averaging 21.4 points and a league-leading 12.1 assists.
While his shooting percentages have been poor (39.1 FG% and 32.7 3PT%), Young has done enough to keep Atlanta in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. With the 10-11 Hawks set to face off against the 4-17 New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, the star guard for the Hawks has found his way onto the injury report with the indication he'll still play.
According to the NBA's injury report on Monday, Young is probable for tonight's game with a right Achilles injury/tendinitis. Young has missed just one game this season for the Hawks, with center Clint Capela being the only player to appear in all 21 of the team's games.
As it has been all season, it will be a depleted Pelicans squad tonight as they try to turn things around before it's too late. Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins are all listed as out while Herb Jones is listed as doubtful.
The Pelicans will look to avoid a ninth-straight loss with tip-off set for 7:30 PM EST at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
