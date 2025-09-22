Two Pelicans Stars Receive Optimistic Injury Update Before Training Camp
Injuries to Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy were a significant part of the Pelicans' disappointing 2024-2025 campaign.
Both Jones and Murphy suffered severe shoulder injuries, which required season-ending surgery, and hampered breakout seasons for each.
Jones was sidelined for the rest of the season in January, after being diagnosed with a torn labrum in his right shoulder, and underwent surgery in February. In only 20 games, Jones averaged 10.3 points and 1.9 steals per game.
Murphy III was a breakout star last season. He took a significant leap forward due to the injuries that piled up for New Orleans and emerged as a consistent offensive threat that could score at all three levels.
Murphy played in 53 games, compared to Jones' 20, and averaged 21.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 36.1 percent from three-point range.
With both of the Pelicans' stars sidelined to end the season in 2025, how will they fare to open the season in the Fall?
Joe Dumars Gives Positive Update
Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars spoke to the media on Monday before Media Day in the coming days.
Dumars gave a positive update on the two wing assets in Murphy III and Jones, saying, “Those guys have been scrimmaging for the last 2-3 weeks nonstop... Those guys have been back on the court at full speed... These guys have been fully cleared to go. It's no holds barred.”
The front office has made it clear this summer that both Jones and Murphy, on team-friendly contracts, are considered untouchable.
How Important Are They?
It is evident that the only thing keeping the Pelicans from being a postseason contender is their health.
With a healthy Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Yves Missi, Jordan Poole, and the supporting role players, the Pelicans could surprise, despite the negativity surrounding the team.
Murphy's scoring is vital to the Pelicans' offense, especially with the departure of a high-volume scorer like CJ McCollum. Even though players are returning, Murphy's role is likely to expand even more, and he could be in line to be an All-Star in 2026 if he continues to build on the growth he had last season.
The Pelicans rewarded Herb Jones with a three-year, $68 million extension in the offseason because of his ability to guard multiple positions and disrupt opposing offenses with the best in the NBA.
With a new-look roster, it could be crucial to have both players healthy to start the season and get off to a solid start in a competitive Western Conference.
