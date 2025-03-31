Unexpected Coaching Absence Announced In Pelicans vs Hornets
The New Orleans Pelicans have had to change their lineup all season because of injury and availability from their roster. Sunday's game was not a change to their roster, but their coaching staff, as head coach Willie Green, could not coach the team against the Charlotte Hornets for personal reasons.
Associate head coach James Borrego is coaching in place of Green. Borrego formerly was the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets from 2018 to 2022 before joining the Pelicans as an assistant coach in 2023. Sunday's game against Charlotte is Green's first game this season he will not coach for the Pelicans.
Expectations were high for New Orleans coming into this season. Green navigated his team to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons as the head coach, winning 49 games last season, the second-most in franchise history. The Pelicans acquired former all-star Dejounte Murray to pair with Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram.
The four players never played a single regular season game together, with Murray fracturing his hand in the season opener and Williamson suffering a hamstring injury that sidelined him for 27 straight games. New Orleans traded Ingram to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, and two future first-round picks.
The Pelicans have employed 42 different starting lineups this season, and they currently have the second-worst record in the Western Conference. They, in all likelihood, will have a top pick in this year's NBA Draft, hoping to pair a young star with Zion Williamson to build for the future.
