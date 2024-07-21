Update Provided in New Orleans Pelicans, Trey Murphy Extension Talks
The New Orleans Pelicans have made some major changes to their roster this offseason. It is something that David Griffin, the team’s head of basketball operations, has not shied away from sharing his excitement about.
The biggest move that the Pelicans made was acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. New Orleans is hoping that his addition will help shore things up in the backcourt alongside CJ McCollum.
Alas, the team is far from done making moves. Rumors have swirled about the future of small forward Brandon Ingram, who is entering the final season of his contract and is reportedly available on the trade block.
A major reason that Ingram’s future with the Pelicans is up in the air is because of Trey Murphy. A first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Virginia, Murphy is someone head coach Wille Green is ready to give a larger role to.
Heading into Year 4 of his NBA career, Murphy is also eligible for a rookie scale extension. We have already seen four players from his draft class, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner, agree to max rookie scale extensions.
Will Murphy be the fifth? Right now, it certainly doesn’t sound like that will be the case.
In a recent story written by Christian Clark of NOLA News, New Orleans and Murphy have started discussions about an extension. However, there are “differing viewpoints” on the kind of value the two-way wing currently has.
There is plenty of time for the two sides to find an agreement that works for everyone. The deadline for rookie scale extensions to be completed is October 21st, the eve of the 2024-25 regular season. While the Pelicans and their young wing remain apart currently, Clark has revealed there is optimism that a deal will eventually get done.
New Orleans certainly thinks highly of Murphy, as he started all four of their playoff games in 2024 and played a huge role for the team. He averaged 42 minutes per game, scoring 11.5 points to go along with 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks.
With the Pelicans looking to reshape their roster around Zion Williamson, it makes sense that they want to commit long-term to Murphy. He is a great fit given his versatility and two-way production. With Herb Jones also being a favorite of the team, Ingram could certainly be the odd man out.