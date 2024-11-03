Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status for Pelicans vs Hawks
Entering today, Zion Williamson was listed as available to play for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Atlanta Hawks. Zion hadn't missed a single game for the Pelicans in this short season, so fans were starting to feel good about his availability thus far.
Three hours before tipoff, Zion was suddenly downgraded to questionable due to right hamstring tightness. There were some concerns from fans online, but the panic button hadn't been quite hit yet.
Now, roughly 80 minutes before tipoff, Zion Williamson has been downgraded yet again to out against the Atlanta Hawks. The only fortunate piece of news attached to it is the fact that Jordan Hawkins has been upgraded from questionable to available.
Entering tonight, the New Orleans Pelicans were already shorthanded Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III - four very crucial pieces to their roster. Now, all eyes will have to be on Brandon Ingram as he has to carry the load without any of his major teammates.
In the team's last game against the Indiana Pacers, the Pelicans had some unexpected help in the form of Brandon Boston Jr. The team will need far more of that as they face off against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks tonight.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
