Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status for Pelicans Vs Magic
The New Orleans Pelicans are traveling on the road to face the Orlando Magic on Friday evening. New Orleans is desperate for a win after losing six of its last seven games. Most of the team's struggles center around its many injuries, including its best player, Zion Williamson.
The two-time all-star missed two of the team's four home games with a hamstring/quad injury that was mysterious when he was injured. Head coach Willie Green revealed that Williamson told the team something wasn't right before last Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. New Orleans held their star out, but he not only sat the next game against the Portland Trail Blazers but stayed home because of "doctor's orders."
That issue for Williamson continues on Friday night, as the team announced he is out for the Magic matchup. The star was listed as questionable on the injury report before the game. The Pelicans will need players like Brandon Boston Jr. and Jose Alvarado to help Brandon Ingram on the offensive end.
Orlando has owned the Pelicans over the last several seasons, winning eight of their last ten games against New Orleans. The team's near return of Trey Murphy III to the lineup is even more promising news. After injuring his hamstring back in training camp, he was upgraded to doubtful for the game. His return will take pressure off Williamson, once he returns, and Brandon Ingram to score the ball offensively.
Zion is averaging 22.7 points, eight rebounds, and 5.3 assists on a career-low 45% from the field. The Pelicans are 3-6 on the year, second-to-last in the Western Conference standings.
