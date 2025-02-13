Zion Williamson's Final Status For Pelicans vs Kings
As all 30 NBA teams are in action Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings will travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans, who hold the NBA's longest losing streak at nine games. Despite trading away De'Aaron Fox before the NBA trade deadline, the Kings still have the pieces and willingness to contend for the playoffs in the West.
However, the Kings enter their Wednesday contest against the Pelicans just 4-6 in their last 10 games, but New Orleans is an abysmal 1-9 in their last 10. While both teams are struggling, the Pelicans are set to have a boost to their lineup with one of their top players set to be active.
After appearing on the injury report earlier Wednesday afternoon, Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is set to be available against the Kings.
While Williamson has struggled to stay on the court for New Orleans, he's been stellar in his past seven games with averages of 26.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 60.8% from the field. Even with the Pelicans expected to end the season high in the lottery odds for the 2025 Draft, Williamson being on the court is a positive sign going forward for the franchise.
Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST in New Orleans, as Sacramento currently has the regular season lead in the series 2-0.
