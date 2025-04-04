Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Lakers vs Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans will wrap up their Los Angeles road trip with a Friday night game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Center. New Orleans lost to the Clippers Wednesday night after seven players were missing from the game. One of those was star forward Zion Williamson, who suffered a major back injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Pelicans have struggled mightily in Williamson's absence, going 11-35 when the two-time all-star does not play. Williamson is having another frustrating season with injuries, having already injured his hamstring, back, calf, and ankle. New Orleans released their injury report for Friday's game, and the former No. 1 overall pick is listed.
Williamson will be out against the Lakers, still dealing with back soreness. The Pelicans ruled him out for the remainder of the season, and the former Duke standout will end the year by playing in just 30 games. It will be the fourth time in his six-year career that Williamson has played fewer than 40 games in a season.
Many hoped this year would be different for the star. He played a season-high 70 games last season and started the year in the best shape he had been in since his days at Duke. Williamson reportedly dropped to 262 pounds during this season, showing signs of dominance on both ends of the court. Zion will end the year with career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots.
New Orleans will have to figure out what his future with the Pelicans looks like, given his extensive injury history and the fact that the team traded Brandon Ingram away this season. Williamson has two years remaining on his contract after signing a five-year extension with the team in 2022.
