Zion Williamson's Monster Dunk In Lakers-Pelicans Goes Viral
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is known for his high-flying theatrics on the basketball court. On Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, Williamson provided another highlight dunk with a monster slam during the third quarter.
The former No. 1 overall pick took a bounce back and landed a left-handed power dunk over Lakers center Trey Jemison III.
Williamson and Jemison III were teammates on the Pelicans this season before New Orleans released the young center. Williamson reminded him of just what he can do on the basketball court. Since his return from injury in January, the two-time all-star has lifted his game to new heights.
The former Duks standout averages career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks this season while playing less than 30 minutes per game. New Orleans continues to monitor Williamson's minutes after he returned from a two-month absence with a hamstring injury. Zion has suffered a major hamstring injury in each of the last three seasons.
His improved conditioning is a major part of his resurgence since returning from injury. Williamson is reportedly down to 262 pounds, the smallest he's been since joining the league in 2019. Many NBA pundits and former players have criticized him in the past for his weight and lack of proper conditioning.
When Williamson signed his extension with the team in 2022, New Orleans loaded the contract with weight clauses and stipulations for goals he needed to meet for guaranteed money. He has seemingly committed to being the best version of himself for his team and career. Plays like that on Friday indicate how seriously he's starting to take his basketball life.
