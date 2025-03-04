Zion Williamson's Status for Lakers vs Pelicans
There is a direct correlation between the New Orleans Pelicans playing their best basketball and their star forward Zion Williamson dominating when on the court. The two-time all-star shook off his early season injury struggles to put the league on notice just how talented he is when healthy.
Williamson is averaging 24.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game despite playing fewer than 30 minutes a contest. New Orleans continues to be careful with his minutes, but the former No. 1 overall pick recently played over 30 minutes for the first time since returning from injury in January.
Williamson does not appear on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Zion made some personal history on February 28th when he recorded his first career triple-double against the Phoenix Suns. Williamson finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in a dazzling display of power and finesse. Performances like those show why he garnered much hype heading into the 2019 NBA Draft.
Injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential in his sixth year in the league. Since being drafted, Williamson has played in less than 50% of his team's games. This year, he missed 27 straight games with calf and hamstring injuries. Even through it all, he has maintained the best shape of his career.
Before the season started, his camp revealed his desire to play under 270 pounds, his college weight. Williamson achieved that goal and is now reportedly 262 pounds. The former Duke standout continues to keep his conditioning in check this season but must remain healthy to give his team a legitimate shot at winning.
Tip-off for Tuesday night's game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CST.
