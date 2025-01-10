Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans vs 76ers
The New Orleans Pelicans dropped their last two home games after winning two straight games for just the second time this season. Now, they hit the road for three straight games, starting with Friday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. New Orleans has lost six of the last seven games on the road against the Sixers, so getting a win at the Wells Fargo Center won't be easy.
New Orleans' injury situation has made it difficult for them to compete this season consistently. The Pelicans welcomed back their star forward Zion Williamson on Tuesday, who missed the previous 27 games with a hamstring injury. Zion scored 22 points in the Pelicans' loss to the Timberwolves, but you could see the difference offensively for New Orleans when he was on the court.
Williamson sat out the next night of a back-to-back game versus the Portland Trail Blazers for precautionary reasons, but his absence is short-lived. The Pelicans released their injury report for Friday's game against the Sixers, and Williamson is not listed on the report, meaning he is a full-go.
After Tuesday night's game, the two-time all-star revealed his approach to rehab helped him get off to a fast start despite his extended time away from the court. "The focus I had during this rehab was a bit more extreme", Williamson told reporters after his return. "That's why my legs are already under me. I feel like I didn't even lose a beat but gained a beat."
Despite the team's 7-31 record, getting healthy is still important for the Pelicans. After 37 games, Dejounte Murray and Williamson have played only one game together. Murray, Williamson, and Brandon Ingram have played zero games together this season, so it's unclear what the team looks like when fully healthy.
Tip-off for Friday night's game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors