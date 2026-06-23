3 Pelicans Most Likely to Be Traded During NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to be one of the most active teams on draft day. Despite not having a pick in Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Pelicans are expected to acquire one between now and 8 pm ET when the selections will begin to be announced.

Of course, there are plenty of ways that Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver can acquire this pick. According to the latest reporting, however, the writing seems to be on the wall for a few Pelicans veterans. If the Pelicans are to add more draft capital today, they have to part ways with a few valuable players.

Trey Murphy

After being unwilling to listen to any trade offers for Murphy over the last year, the Pelicans front office has seemingly changed its tune. The trade buzz around Murphy has never been louder, with multiple teams reportedly being engaged in a bidding war. The Pelicans have maintained a high asking price for their sharpshooting forward, but his age, upside, team-friendly contract, and plug-and-play skillset make him an excellent fit all around the league.

One has to assume that the return for Murphy will be multiple first-round picks and at least one young player of intrigue. At least one of those picks will be in this year's draft. If the Pelicans are as serious about acquiring a first-rounder as the reporting suggests, Murphy may be entering the final hours of his New Orleans tenure.

Herb Jones

Jones' tenure with the Pelicans has followed a similar path. Despite constant interest elsewhere around the league, the Pelicans have been adamant about their desire to hold onto the defensive stalwart.

There were certainly times when New Orleans could have gotten two first-round picks for Jones, but after two down seasons where he struggled shooting the ball and staying on the floor, his trade value may have taken a hit.

However, there still seems to be significant interest in the 27-year-old forward. You can never have too many elite perimeter defenders on the roster, and Jones is still on a positive contract. There will be a team willing to give up a first-round pick for him, but how good a pick that will be remains to be seen.

There is simply too much smoke around both Jones and Murphy's names for them not to be considered prime trade candidates heading into the draft.

Dejounte Murray

After Murphy and Jones, there is a big gap in terms of the likelihood of getting traded. The Pelicans would love to make more moves, especially trading Jordan Poole, but that may be easier said than done. There may not be too many other Pelicans who can bring back assets. Dejounte Murray may differ from the rest of the roster.

Murray isn't going to bring back a haul due to the fact that he is still only a few months removed from returning from an Achilles rupture. It's not clear whether he can stay healthy for a full season and go back to his pre-injury form. Plus, he makes almost $33 million next season.

However, there are teams that are desperate for more shot creation and playmaking, but don't have any resources to make significant additions. The Minnesota Timberwolves, especially after trading Julius Randle, are one of those. The Miami Heat, who are bereft of assets after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, are another.

Trading Murray will be more about financial flexibility than assets. The Pelicans can use some cap space in free agency after trading the veteran guard, which means that they will at least listen to offers for him.