5 Pelicans on the Hot Seat as New Orleans' Season Begins to Unravel

The New Orleans Pelicans have already reached a point where changes to the rotation might not be enough. With the team sitting at 4-8 after a historically bad stretch of losses, questions about individual performances are giving way to bigger concerns about the roster's future.

Some players haven't delivered what was expected of them. Others remain valuable contributors whose talents might be better suited to a different situation. For executive vice president Joe Dumars, the challenge is determining which players are part of the solution and which could help the franchise improve through a trade.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley still has time to find the answers on the court, but the Pelicans' playoff expectations are already being dismissed. These five players could have the most at stake as New Orleans considers its next moves.

1. Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray was supposed to provide experience and stability in the backcourt. Instead, his fit alongside rookie Jeremiah Fears has become one of the Pelicans' most pressing concerns.

New Orleans is 1-8 in games Murray has started. The team's most successful starting lineup, featuring Fears, Herb Jones, Karlo Matkovic, Trey Murphy III, and Zion Williamson, is 3-0. That doesn't make Murray responsible for every defeat, but it raises questions about whether his current role is helping the team maximize its talent.

Murray is averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 29.6% from three. The Pelicans have been outscored by 15.2 points per 100 possessions during the nearly 148 minutes he has shared the floor with Fears.

Both guards are ball-dominant, and neither has consistently provided the outside shooting necessary to make their partnership work. Fears has shown enough promise as a primary ball-handler to warrant a larger investment in his development.

At 30, Murray is earning more than $32 million this season and holds a player option for 2027-28, complicating any effort to move him. His production, fit, and contractual situation make him an obvious candidate for a role change, with his longer-term future becoming increasingly uncertain.

2. Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin was expected to provide another scoring option with more offensive versatility. Instead, his disappointing start has added to the Pelicans' problems on the perimeter.

He's averaging six points in fewer than 16 minutes per game, shooting 36.5% from the field and just 19.2% from three. Mathurin has also struggled to make a consistent defensive impact, leaving Mosley with few reasons to play him when his shot isn't falling.

The Pelicans need guards and wings who can contribute without dominating the basketball. Mathurin hasn't consistently provided the shooting, decision-making, or defensive reliability necessary to fill that role.

At 24, he could still develop, but New Orleans brought him in to perform right now. If Dumars begins exploring trades, Mathurin could become part of a larger package designed to address more immediate needs.

3. Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole's future likely depends less on whether he improves his performance than on how aggressively the Pelicans decide to reshape their roster.

The veteran guard has appeared in only six games, averaging 7.5 points while shooting 29.4% from the field. His limited production and uncertain place in the rotation have done little to address New Orleans' need for dependable perimeter offense.

That creates an awkward situation for a player earning approximately $34 million this season. Poole's expiring contract could become the centerpiece of a trade, particularly if Dumars decides that incremental changes won't be enough to reverse the team's fortunes.

There is no guarantee another franchise would view Poole as a desirable acquisition, especially given his current production. Still, his salary and minutes make him a logical player to include in discussions about a potential roster overhaul.

4. Herb Jones

Herb Jones has spent much of his career establishing himself as one of the league's most respected team defenders. This season, however, his offensive struggles and reduced playing time have raised questions about his future in New Orleans.

He's averaging 5.7 points while shooting 37.% from the field and 26.7% from three. Those limitations are especially difficult to accommodate on a roster already short on reliable shooting, although Jones remains an important defensive presence and has contributed to several of the team's most effective lineups.

His situation is complicated by the interest he's drawn from around the league. Jones has been the subject of trade rumors over the past two seasons, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder among the teams linked to him.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported in October that New Orleans has maintained a high asking price, previously seeking two first-rounders in discussions involving Jones. The Pelicans have consistently resisted moving him, and recent reporting indicated the organization hasn't signaled a willingness to change that position.

Still, his value to a contender could be much different from his value to a New Orleans that seems adrift at sea. Dumars must determine whether Jones is part of the future or whether a potential return could jump-start a rebuild.

5. Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy presents perhaps the most complicated situation because his individual production isn't the primary concern. The bigger question is whether New Orleans is making the most of one of its most valuable offensive players.

He's averaging 15.6 points while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.7% from three. Yet Murphy attempts just 11.2 shots per game, fewer than Fears, Williamson, and Murray, despite being the team's most dependable perimeter threat.

For a team that fails to generate enough three-point opportunities, Murphy's limited involvement deserves scrutiny. Too often, his production depends on whether the offense finds him rather than consistently creating opportunities around his strengths.

His value around the league only adds to the stakes. Murphy has attracted sustained trade interest over the past two seasons, with Boston, Detroit, Golden State, and Indiana among the teams previously linked to him. Oklahoma City has also surfaced in recent speculation involving both Murphy and Jones.

Despite those inquiries, New Orleans has maintained a high asking price. Stein reported that the Pelicans previously sought as many as three first-round picks for Murphy, reflecting the organization's reluctance to part with him.

Murphy is 26 and under contract for two more seasons after this one. His shooting, age, and versatility make him an appealing trade asset, but those same qualities are exactly what New Orleans needs to build a more effective offense.

If the Pelicans decide to make major changes, Murphy could command one of the strongest returns on the roster. Trading him, however, would create another roster problem the franchise would have to solve.

The pressure extends beyond the players

The Pelicans' struggles have exposed shortcomings that go beyond individual performances. Mosley hasn't established a dependable rotation, while Dumars gave him a roster that hasn't demonstrated the shooting, playmaking, defensive versatility, and effort necessary to compete.

Several of the team's most expensive players haven't delivered the production their roles demand. Meanwhile, Murphy and Jones remain attractive trade assets despite New Orleans' disappointing start, putting the front office once again at the crossroads.

The Pelicans can no longer dismiss their problems as temporary growing pains. Their next decisions will reveal whether the organization believes adjustments can restore its playoff ambitions or whether more substantial changes are necessary.