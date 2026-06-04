An Isaiah Stewart Trade May Be On the Table for the Pelicans This Summer

The New Orleans Pelicans' glaring hole at center is well-documented. If they end up making just one addition this summer, it will almost certainly be for a starting center. The free agent market for centers lacks quality options, so the Pelicans' best bet will be the trade market. Latest rumors out of Detroit suggest that an ideal fit may be available for the Pelicans.

Isaiah Stewart is a name that continues to pop up in trade rumors. The host of the Locked On Pistons podcast, Ku Khahil, confirmed these rumors and said that among Detroit's young players, Stewart may be the most likely trade candidate.

Pelicans Should Target Ideal Starting Center Isaiah Stewart

Stewart is a beloved player in Detroit, but it makes a ton of sense for the Pistons to consider trading him. They have Jalen Duren and Paul Reed in their center rotation. Duren is about to get paid around $40 million per year in his new extension this summer. Reed has emerged as an excellent backup center in the playoffs, outplaying Stewart during the Pistons' postseason run.

Making $15 million for next season, Stewart is an expensive luxury in this crowded center room. For the Pelicans, however, he would be worth that and more.

It's hard to come up with a more perfect addition for new head coach Jamahl Mosley. It's clear that the Pelicans' top priority under Mosley will be building a new defensive identity. They want to have more size, physicality, and defensive identity. Rebounding has been a major concern, and the Pelicans want to fix that to become a respectable defense.

Stewart helps in all of these aspects. Long been one of the best rebounders in the league, Stewart turned himself into an elite rim protector over the last couple of years. Earlier in his career, he was an energy guy who made a difference with his hustle and grit. Now, he is one of the most underrated defensive players in the league.

It's been established that both Zion Williamson and Derik Queen need a defensive anchor who can clean up their messes behind them. Stewart can be that player who can provide the physicality and intensity Queen and Zion don't have.

Yes, Stewart is a limited offensive player, but he has some shooting ability. He can help space the floor for the Pelicans' limited shooters. The best part is that he is only 25 years old. There could be more untapped potential here that the Pelicans can unearth.

Matching salaries can be a challenge in this trade. Herb Jones could be included in this deal, or the Pelicans can try to get there with a Yves Missi and Saddiq Bey package. Stewart can also be a part of a bigger trade package that sends Trey Murphy to Detroit.

Three-team trade possibilities would be endless, where the Pelicans can use Dejounte Murray or Jordan Poole's salaries to acquire Stewart. They may have to take on additional bad salary or give up draft capital in these scenarios, but the Pelicans would be wise to aggressively pursue Stewart this summer.