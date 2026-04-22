Atlanta Hawks' Playoff Success Highlights Pelicans' Incompetence

New Orleans Pelicans fans are watching the 2026 NBA Playoffs from their TVs after failing to make the postseason for the second straight season. Some may be living vicariously through some of their former fan favorites who are competing in the playoffs, but many are left wondering with regret as former Pelicans carry their teams to victory.

The first-round series between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks carries the most significance for Pelicans fans. Not only because they are angry that the Hawks, who are already a very good team, have their first-round draft pick this season, but also because it features five recent Pelicans. Jose Alvarado and Josh Hart for the Knicks, and CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker for the Pelicans make it a fascinating watch for Pelicans fans.

Hawks Are Thriving Thanks to Former Pelicans

McCollum's performance so far has been particularly noteworthy. The veteran guard has been the focal point of the Hawks' offense and dominated Game 2 with his impressive scoring performance. Averaging 29 points on 54.8% shooting from the field, McCollum is forcing Pelicans fans to wonder how much better their season would have gone if the front office hadn't traded him for Jordan Poole.

Even though he is struggling offensively in this series, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been the second-best player for the Hawks all season. He is a Most Improved Player finalist after averaging 20.8 points per game on an impressive 45.9/39.9/90.2 shooting splits. He remains an elite perimeter defender as well.

How good Alexander-Walker has been since leaving New Orleans should raise eyebrows about this organization's ability to develop players. In his 2.5 seasons with the Pelicans, Alexander-Walker was an inefficient, high-volume offensive creator. Almost immediately after he was traded away at the 2022 trade deadline, he became one of the better two-way shooting guards in the league.

Another former Pelican who immediately became a high-end rotation player was Dyson Daniels. Last season, in his first year after leaving New Orleans, Daniels won the Most Improved Player award and was a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. This year, he took a step back offensively, but continues to be an elite defensive stopper. In the series against the Knicks, Daniels guards both Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, highlighting his irreplaceable versatility.

The Hawks have taken the advantage in the series thanks to the key contributions of three former Pelicans. Watching Atlanta utilize these players much better than they were in New Orleans certainly hurts. As if fans needed more evidence of organizational incompetence, the Pelicans are giving them even when they are not playing.