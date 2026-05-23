Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Exit Will Allow Pelicans to Trade for a Perfect Center

The New Orleans Pelicans have a desperate need for a starting center. Their lack of size and physicality on the interior was their biggest weakness last season. Opposing teams consistently dominated the Pelicans on the boards and inside the paint as New Orleans didn't have a starting-caliber defensive center.

Since the Pelicans don't have cap space or a first-round pick heading into the offseason, they need to find this player in the trade market. Thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Pelicans may find what they are looking for in Milwaukee.

The Bucks are already listening to trade offers on their Greek superstar. He is expected to be moved between now and the 2026 NBA Draft. This means that the Bucks will enter a rebuild and should look to move their veterans with any trade value.

Myles Turner Could Be Available for Pelicans Once the Bucks Trade Giannis

Therefore, Myles Turner will almost certainly be available on the trade block. As the second-highest paid player on the Bucks roster, Turner is naturally the next trade candidate. The 30-year-old center makes $26.5 million next season, and it behooves Milwaukee to move on from him while he still has some decent trade value.

The Pelicans make a lot of sense as a landing spot. Turner has been a trade machine favorite for Pelicans fans over the years due to his uniquely good fit next to Zion Williamson. As a three-and-D center who can space the floor on one end and protect the rim on the other, Turner remains an ideal fit on the Pelicans.

Turner has taken a step back in the last two years. He is not as elite a rim protector as he was earlier in his career, and his offensive production has taken a hit. Yet, he has made over two threes per game on 38.9% from downtown in the last two seasons and averaged 1.8 blocks per game.

He doesn't solve the Pelicans' rebounding issues, but he would give them quality play on both ends of the floor, while unlocking the games of Williamson and Derik Queen.

An underrated aspect of Turner is the fact that he never misses games. He has played over 70 games in each of the last three seasons, and having someone as reliable as him would do wonders for the injury-prone Pelicans.

Since Turner is under contract for multiple seasons and isn't considered a team-friendly deal, the Pelicans should be able to acquire him without giving up much value.

A trade package of Jordan Poole's expiring contract, Yves Missi, and a first-round pick could be enough to convince the Bucks to trade him. It could be Dejounte Murray instead of Poole or Saddiq Bey instead of Missi, but as a general framework for a trade, this could be win-win for both teams.