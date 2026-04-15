3 Potential Future Pelicans Centers to Watch in the Playoffs

While the majority of the league is focused on the NBA postseason, the New Orleans Pelicans have already shifted their attention to the offseason. In his end-of-season press conference, lead Pelicans decisionmaker Joe Dumars talked about the team's vision for next season and beyond. Dumars hinted at the organization's desire to get better without breaking up the core.

If that is the plan, what the Pelicans need is an upgrade at center. Dumars said that he would like to add more toughness to the team, which can be addressed among the center options in free agency. Especially since Zion Williamson is seemingly staying for another season, the Pelicans desperately need to add a big man who can play next to both Williamson and Derik Queen in different lineup combinations.

The problem is, the Pelicans don't have a ton of resources to invest in the position. Unless they make sweeping changes to the roster, they will not have cap space beyond the partial non-taxpayer midlevel exception. If they let Kevon Looney go in the offseason, the Pelicans will have around $12 million to sign a free agent. Here are the best options that can be signed for that space.

Mitchell Robinson

When he is healthy and on the floor, Robinson is worth more than the midlevel exception. The problem is, he is injury-prone, not playing over 60 games in any of the last four seasons. He also can't play too many minutes due to his physical limitations, foul trouble, and play style.

However, he is the type of tough, physical presence that the Pelicans are looking for. New Orleans desperately needs to get better at rebounding, and Robinson is one of the best rebounders in the league. His offensive rebounding can swing games alone, and he brings rim protection on the other end of the floor. He will once again have an important role for the Knicks in the playoffs and will likely close some games over Josh Hart or Karl-Anthony Towns.

There will be spacing concerns when he is paired with Williamson or Queen, but Robinson is a great fit defensively. Given the Pelicans' financial limitations, they won't be able to do better than Robinson.

Robert Williams III

Another injury-prone center who will be in the Pelicans' price range is Rob Williams III. The Blazers center is in the midst of one of the healthiest seasons of his career, playing over 17 minutes per game in 59 appearances.

Similar to Robinson, Williams is a great offensive rebounder, but can do a little bit more on that end of the floor. He is a decent passer and solid finisher, and can get up for alley-oops. Defensively, he can move his feet, guard multiple positions, and protect the rim. He will have a crucial role going up against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in the first round, and Pelicans fans should pay attention.

Other than injury concerns, there is very little to worry about Williams. He is a good fit on the Pelicans and could be a worthy flyer in free agency.

Nikola Vucevic

Vucevic is a very different kind of center than the other names on this list. The 35-year-old big man is a defensive liability, but is a great offensive player. He is one of the best shooters at the position and is a very good passer. He is also an excellent rebounder thanks to his size and solid hands.

A Vucevic-Queen duo or Vucevic-Williamson partnership would be highly flammable defensively. The Pelicans would have no shot at stopping anybody. Therefore, it wouldn't be a long-term solution. Plus, Vucevic presumably only has a year or two left of high-level NBA basketball, anyway.

On a short-term deal, Vucevic could be a good fit in New Orleans. He can space the floor for the shooting-challenged Pelicans. This would make things easier for Jeremiah Fears, Williamson, and Queen. Vucevic may not be the sexiest name on the market, and he won't solve a lot of the Pelicans' issues, but he could help this team make more sense offensively.

Whether Vuc will be available on the market will depend on how his playoff experience with Boston goes this season. If the Celtics want him back, the veteran center may prefer to stay in Boston at this stage of his career rather than prioritizing more money from the Pelicans or elsewhere.