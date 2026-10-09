Grading Every Pelicans Player After Preseason Loss vs. Heat

The New Orleans Pelicans got solid contributions from a lot of players against Miami. What they didn't get was enough from the two players expected to lead them.

Thursday's 128-118 preseason loss featured encouraging shooting, rebounding, and playmaking from several supporting players. But Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III were underwhelming, and familiar problems prevented those contributions from becoming a convincing team performance.

These grades reflect Thursday's execution relative to each player's role and opportunity. They asses the game, not the season ahead.

The franchise players

Zion Williamson: C- | Trey Murphy III: D+

Williamson and Murphy combined for 19 points on 6-for-17 shooting, two rebounds, and three assists. The shooting was disappointing. The limited influence beyond scoring was just as concerning.

Williamson's highlight finishes provided some excitement, but one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes raise questions about his overall involvement. His physical advantages should translate into more ways to affect possessions. New Orleans finished +2 during his minutes, but that doesn't erase his limited production outside of scoring.

Murphy never established a consistent offensive rhythm. His shooting should stretch defenses and help organize the offense around Williamson, but the Pelicans were outscored by 13 points with him playing.

Both are better than this. As Murphy's offensive responsibilities expand, their partnership needs to become more connected. Zion's pressure should create opportunities for Trey, and Trey's shooting should open space for Zion. Far too often, those complementary strengths haven't produced a cohesive attack.

The starting candidates

Jeremiah Fears: B | Bennedict Mathurin: C+ | Yves Missi: B+ | Herb Jones: C+

Fears continued to look stronger, confident, and comfortable asserting himself. Making two of his five triples gave defenders another reason to respect him beyond his speed. His three turnovers against two assists kept a solid night from being a complete one.

Mathurin attacked with purpose and looked comfortable finding his own shot. The defensive lapses remained, however. His -12 was consistent with those struggles, though that number isn't his alone. Scoring aggression helps his starting case, but unreliable defense keeps things complicated.

Missi delivered a much better second game, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes. Yves provided interior production and didn't commit a turnover. That's something to build on for a player whose role will emphasize finishing, rebounding, and protecting the paint.

Jones' scoreless night doesn't capture his total contributions. Two steals, two assists, and three rebounds showed he was involved, and New Orleans played even during his minutes. But four fouls and no shot attempts in 10 minutes limited how much of that value he could provide.

The returning reserves

Saddiq Bey: B | Jordan Poole: A- | Derik Queen: C- | Karlo Matkovic: B | Bryce McGowens: B-

Poole had the most efficient scoring performance for New Orleans, producing 14 points on five shots and making three of four from distance. He gave the offense exactly what it needed from his minutes.

Bey reached double figures with 12 points, along with five boards and one turnover. He made two of four threes and all four at the line, giving the second unit scoring punch without having to dominate the ball.

Matkovic looked more focused defensively while still contributing a dunk and a corner three. That combination matters: his offensive skills become more useful when he's locked in defensively.

McGowens missed all five of his shots but found other ways to contribute. A team-high seven assists and three steals gave his night substance. He needs to make shots, but Thursday he showed he could remain useful when they aren't falling.

Queen rebounded well and made an effort defensively, yet he remains far from fluid on that end. Five turnovers in 16 minutes wiped out most of the benefit of his eight rebounds. The effort is nice, but execution determines the grade.

The other guys

Jaron Pierre Jr.: A- | Kobe Bufkin: B+ | Trendon Watford: B- | Caleb Houstan: C | Malik Dia: Incomplete | Christian Koloko: Incomplete | Julian Reese: Incomplete

This group generally played with the aggression its opportunities required. Pierre's four threes and Bufkin's three were the result of good shot selection. Watford contributed on the glass on a tough shooting night, while Houstan and Dia were less productive.

There were mistakes, but the group worked and looked eager to contribute. Dia, Koloko, and Reese each played fewer than six minutes, not enough for meaningful grades.

Overall team grade: C-

Useful supporting performances couldn't compensate for underwhelming franchise players and familiar team problems. Miami scored 30 points off 22 Pelicans turnovers and won the fast break battle 30-11.

Through two preseason games, New Orleans hasn't shown a dramatic departure from last season. Mosley has time to establish his approach, but encouraging individual performances haven't yet added up to convincing team progress.

They need more from the two players whose roles are already clear. Until Zion and Trey set a higher standard, the supporting cast can only take this team so far.