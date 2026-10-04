Derik Queen Could Be Weakest Link of Pelicans' Main Rotation This Season

No one in the New Orleans Pelicans' main rotation has a wider range of outcomes this season than second-year forward/center Derik Queen. That makes him a candidate to be their weakest link this season, even while remaining one of their most promising players.

The concern is how reliably his talents translate into the job New Orleans needs him to do.

The projected starters would enter the season with established responsibilities. Saddiq Bey and Bennedict Mathurin have recognizable games, and one can provide what the other doesn't on any given night. Jeremiah Fears looks ready to make a leap and will have the ball in his hands.

Queen's questions are more complicated. Can he defend centers? Can he complement Zion Williamson? Can he consistently help when someone else controls the offense?

Those answers affect everyone Jamahl Mosley puts around him.

Queen's best lineup offers a blueprint

Queen's greatest offensive strength is making decisions with the ball. He sees cutters, anticipates openings, and delivers passes few young big men can make.

One interesting group last season had him working with Fears, Bey, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones. The combination gave Queen two credible perimeter shooters, a downhill guard, and an excellent defensive partner.

That's a workable blueprint. Queen can screen for Fears, receive the ball against a rotating defense and choose between finishing and finding a teammate. Murphy and Bey provide space, while Jones can cut into openings and handle difficult defensive assignments.

Queen and Murphy provided plenty of offensive highlights, with the big man finding Trey for lobs in half court.

Putting Williamson beside Queen changes the equation. Both operate in the same spaces, and Queen's 26.1% three-point shooting didn't motivate defenders to chase him off the line.

Zion needs room to attack. Queen needs room to operate. Surrounding them with multiple shooters becomes essential, and New Orleans isn't bursting with proven options.

Last season's results show how costly that awkward fit cold become. The group of Williamson, Queen, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Saddiq Bey was outscored by 6.1 points per 100 possessions across 138 minutes. It produced a respectable 117.1 offensive rating but allowed 123.2 points per 100 possessions.

Swapping out Jones with Jeremiah Fears made the results much, much worse. That group was outscored by 19.1 points per 100 possessions in 115 minutes, scoring 110.9 while allowing 130.0. The problems extended to both ends creating an offense that struggled to generate enough points and a defense that couldn't stop anyone.

By comparison, Fears, Jones, Murphy, Bey, and Queen posted a plus-12.4 net rating in 104 minutes, scoring 125.7 points per 100 possessions and allowing 113.3.

Those are limited, overlapping samples, and the differences can't be attributed to one player. But the contrast matters. Queen showed he could contribute to an effective combination. The difficulty is making him effective alongside the player New Orleans is still building around.

Mosley's investment in Missi raises the stakes

Mosley's early enthusiasm for Yves Missi adds another layer. He's challenged Missi to enter the Defensive Player of the Year conversation and has raved about his work in practice.

The starting job hasn't been handed out. Still, that investment suggest Queen will have to earn his opportunities within a rotation that values exactly what Missi supplies: rim protection, vertical athleticism, and an offensive role that doesn't demand a lot of touches.

A stronger Missi could help Queen by allowing Mosley to stagger him and Williamson. Queen could get more touches to create with the second unit, using combinations closer to the one that worked last season.

But that also narrows his path to additional minutes. If Missi becomes the preferred center beside Zion, Queen must make his bench minutes count and show he can take on whatever is asked of him.

Moving Queen to power forward doesn't automatically solve anything. Playing beside Missi or another traditional center introduces another spacing problem unless Queen develops a credible jumper. And changing his position doesn't eliminate his duties on defense.

Missi's progress could give Queen a clearer role. Queen's progress will determine how fare that role can expend.

The comparisons must extend beyound passing

Queen averaged 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists as a rookie. That's a solid foundation. His efficiency shows how much further he has to go to live up to the "Baby Joker" moniker.

He shot 50.2% on two-point attempts and finished with a 54.6% true shooting percentage. He also averaged 2.3 turnovers against his 3.7 assists. His passing creates good shots for his teammates, but the Pelicans need him to convert more of his own and not give the ball away so often.

NIkola Jokic posted a 58.2% true shooting percentage as a rookie, along with a positive box plus/minus. That defensive metric has remained positive throughout his career.

The comparison has to go deeper than how well they see the floor. Jokic's efficiency, positioning, and anticipation help make his passing part of his complete, future Hall of Fame package. Queen has to develop those other skills.

Alperen Sengun is another big who is a gifted passer without a consistent three-ball. His two All-Star nods show the possibilities. Two straight first-round knockouts for the Rockets also illustrate how wide the gap can be between individual production and postseason success.

While the losses aren't completely on Sengun, there's a lesson for Queen. Even if he does become the offensive hub for the Pelicans, there would still be questions about defense, spacing, and roster construction.

Becoming a star in his role

Queen's progress should show up in ordinary possessions.

Does his screen make contact? Does he move the ball quickly and with purpose before the defense resets? Can he finish without extra dribbles, make the correct rotations, and secure the rebound?

HIs passing can remain a weapon. A quick decision after a screen forcing defenders toward the ball can be just as valuable as an elaborate play call built around him.

The Pelicans need those contributions from Queen even with fewer touches. Mosley's going to have to give him clear assignments and workable combos, but Queen has to prove he can be dependable within them.

In just his second season Derik Queen isn't expected to become a star. He should be expected to become a player Mosley can trust when Zion has the ball, when the opponent attacks him on defense, and when his own offense isn't coming easily.

If he can do that, the Pelicans will have more than a productive player off the bench. They'll have options. If he can't, his limitations could dictate the rotation around him.