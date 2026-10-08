Pelicans' New Regime Is Facing Too-Familiar Concerns Early On

The New Orleans Pelicans opened a new ear with a starting lineup that raised an old question: How well do these players actually fit together?

Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, and Yves Missi struggled Tuesday against an Oklahoma City team resting its biggest stars. Four finished -20. Williamson was minus-23.

New Orleans eventually won 116-110, but the comeback did little to change the impression left by the players expected to lead this team. For the start of Jamahl Mosley's tenure, it all looked to familiar.

Nobody should expect a new coach to solve every problem in one preseason game. The concern is that the problems were so recognizable: cramped spacing, an offense searching for direction, and a defense that didn't offer much resistance.

Thursday's game at Miami gives the Pelicans a second chance to make a first impression. It also begins the difficult work of convincing people that this season will be different.

The pieces still need to fit

On paper, the starting five should work. Murray can run the offense. Jones can handle the toughest perimeter assignment. Murphy supplies the shooting. Williamson brings interior scoring, and Missi provides a defensive presence at the rim.

On the floor, those supposed strengths never materialized.

Too often, the offense looked like five players waiting for an opening rather than working together to create one. There was no feeling that someone was directing traffic or understanding of how one action was supposed to lead into the next.

The spacing made matters worse. Williamson needs room to attack, but Missi struggled to understand where and when he needed to go. Murray didn't drive decisively and Jones didn't give the defense any reason to follow him outside. When they fail to do their parts, opponents can crowd Zion and stay attached to Murphy.

That puts a lot of pressure on a team that counts on its ability to score inside. The starters combined to shoot 14-for-38, or 36.8%. The Pelicans shot 40.2% overall and lost the paint scoring battle 48-42.

New Orleans did attempt 47 free throws, so there were opportunities to apply pressure and generate points. But the level of the opponent matters here, too. They still need a more dependable way to create good shots when the defense is set.

Williamson's jumper was an encouraging development. He made one of his two 3-point attempts and finished with 11 points and 4-of-6 shooting. His efficiency was not the issue.

The larger question is how he helps the offense function throughout his minutes. An expanded game should include more effective cuts, screens, and movement without the ball, along with the aggression that makes him difficult to guard.

Two attempts from outside cannot answer all of that.

The comeback requires context

Bennedict Mathurin, Jeremiah Fears, and Derik Queen gave New Orleans some positive moments. The reserves competed and helped turn the game around. That deserves credit.

It also requires perspective. Only one of Oklahoma City's starters played after halftime, with the majority of thier minutes going to players who won't see many minutes in the NBA this season. The rally game against a much different group than the one that built a 67-52 halftime lead.

The bench's success doesn't erase what happened earlier.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren sitting out, New Orleans still struggled to defend the Thunder's reserves and rookies. The players expected to establish Mosley's defensive standard could not consistently deliver it.

Containing the ball, communicating through actions, and completing possessions have to become shared responsibilities.

Those are reasonable expectations even at this stage. The coverage may be new. The need to compete and communicate is not.

Miami offers a chance to change the conversation

Mosley does have options to explore. Last season Fears, Jones, Murphy, Williamson, and Missi posted a plus-22.2 net rating in 46 minutes together. The sample is small, but it provides enough of a reason to test some different combinations.

There's room for improvement. There is also a substantial gap between improving and becoming good.

ESPN's new basketball Power Index outlook identifies the Pelicans among the league's weakest projected units. Tuesday did little to challenge that skepticism.

Bringing back the majority of a struggling roster puts the burden on New Orleans to demonstrate why the same players will produce different results.

Tonight, that starts with clearer offensive responsibilities, a more consistently involved Williamson, and a defense that works together. Another win would be fine, but the way the Pelicans play will tell us more.

One sharper performance in Miami won't settle the question of whether or not this roster can become a good team, but it could give us something new to consider.

For now, the Pelicans have changed coaches without changing the feeling. That is what this new regime has to overcome.