Grading the Pelicans' Saddiq Bey Extension: A Calculated Risk After Big Year

The New Orleans Pelicans are signing Saddiq Bey to a three-year, $55.5 million extension, as was reported Thursday night. The agreement keeps a productive, 27-year-old forward under contract through what should be the prime of his career.

At an average of $18.5 million per season, the price is reasonable for a dependable scorer with positional size. Still, the extension doesn't come risk-free, especially for a franchise that has yet to establish a clear direction.

Why the deal makes sense

Bey earned the extension with the best season of his career. In his first year with New Orleans, he averaged a career-best 17.7 points while shooting a career-high 45.1 percent from the field. He appeared in 72 games, his most since playing all 82 during the 2021-22 season and ranked third among Pelicans players in on/off differential.

Those numbers backed up what the eye test revealed. The Pelicans were usually more functional with Bey on the floor.

Bey can create his own shot, attack mismatches, and provide offense when a possession breaks down. He is also a willing defender, even if he isn't always an ideal fit with every lineup. HIs two seasons at Villanova add another positive. Bey developed in a demanding, winning college program and understands how to contribute without controlling the ball.

The extension also eliminates the need for him to chase stats during the final year of his previous deal. With his financial future secured, Bey can play more freely, accept the role Jamahl Mosley gives him, and focus on helping the Pelicans win.

The financial commitment is defensible. However, including a trade kicker was surprising when New Orleans was already rewarding Bey immediately after his best professional season.

The questions that remain

The biggest concern is whether Bey can sustain last season's production. New Orleans is investing in his significant upticks in scoring and field-goal percentage not simply being a one-off.

His 17.7 points per game represented a 25.5 percent increase in scoring over his career average of 14.1. His three-point percentage was 4.3 percent higher than his career numbers and his effective field goal percentage was up 4.8 percent.

That could represent genuine improvement from a player entering his prime, but it could also prove to be the high-water mark of his career. The Pelicans also have not defined his role.

Is Bey a long-term starter, or is he best utilized off the bench? How will his minutes fit alongside Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, and Bennedict Mathurin?

His best value may come as a sixth man whose usage changes depending on the matchup. Bey can provide scoring when the offense stalls, punish smaller defenders, and close games when his shot is falling. The problem is that New Orleans' roster remains too unsettled to know whether the organization sees him that way.

That uncertainty leads to a larger question about Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver: Are they assembling a cohesive team, or committing to another player they like before determining how all the pieces fit?

Bey appeared in some of the Pelicans' most effective lineups last season, but he was also part of several of their worst. His offense creates real value. Whether it consistently outweighs his awkward defensive fit on a roster with existing questions about size, rebounding, and rim protection remains uncertain.

A reasonable risk

The good news is that the contract should remain movable. Bey is young enough, productive enough, and now under contract at a reasonable annual figure. If the Pelicans' season goes poorly, they should still be able to trade him for useful assets, although the trade kicker could complicate that process.

Ultimately, much of this extension's value will be determined by what happens this season. If Bey maintains his shooting and the Pelicans make meaningful progress, the deal could quickly look like a bargain. If the team struggles and his efficiency declines, it could become another committment made without a larger plan.

Saddiq Bey is a quality piece, but the Pelicans have collected interesting pieces for years. Their problem has been turning them into a complete picture.

Extending Bey is a caculated risk, but one worth taking.

Grade: B+