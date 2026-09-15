Can Saddiq Bey Prove His Pelicans Breakout Was More Than a One-Year Renaissance?

Saddiq Bey's first season with the New Orleans Pelicans was better than anyone could have expected when he was acquired along with Jordan Poole from the Washington Wizards. Now he must prove it was more than a one-year spike.

Bey returned after missing the entire 2024-25 season while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee. Instead of slowly working his way back into form, he became one of the Pelicans' most dependable players.

Bey's breakout

He averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while appearing in 72 games, including 64 starts. Bey shot a career-best 45.1% from the field, 36.7% from three, and 84.1% at the free-throw line. Only Trey Murphy and Zion Williamson scored more points for New Orleans.

That level of production gives the Pelicans' front office reason to believe Bey can be an important part of the rotation. His shooting is particularly valuable on a roster that lacks consistent floor spacing. He made 151 three-pointers last season, trailing only Murphy, and displayed enough versatility to play both forward positions.

Bey's ability to function as a small-ball power forward may be essential for Jamahl Mosley. New Orleans doesn't have much traditional frontcourt depth, and lineups featuring Zion Williamson or Derik Queen at center need a strong, physical wing who can rebound and stretch the floor.

The challenge is determining how much of last season's production can be repeated.

What is sustainable?

Bey's 45.1% shooting was a significant improvement over his previous career numbers (40.8% over his first four seasons). His three-point percentage also recovered after falling to 31.6% during his final season in Atlanta. If that improvement is real, he is a valuable complementary scorer. If his shooting regresses, his role with the Pelicans becomes less certain.

Defense will also influence how much time Bey sees on the court. He competes and has the strength to defend larger forwards, but the Pelicans can't depend on him to solve their perimeter or rim-protection problems. His best lineups will likely include Herb Jones or another proven defender.

There's also more competition for minutes. Murphy must log heavy minutes, while Jones, Bennedict Mathurin, Bryce McGowens, and Micah Peavy will compete for time on the wing. Williamson and Queen will absorb most of the minutes at power forward.

Bey is entering a pivotal contract season, making his performance important for both sides. The Pelicans must decide whether his combination of size, shooting, and durability merits another investment. Bey must show that last season established a new standard rather than capturing a temporary high point.

His comeback was already a success. Repeating it would make him part of the Pelicans' future.