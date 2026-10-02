Jeremiah Fears' Body Transformation Could Unlock More of His Game

Jeremiah Fears gave Pelicans fans plenty of reasons to believe as a rookie. Now a stronger frame could give them another.

He played all 82 games, averaged 14.3 points, and earned All-Rookie Second Team honors. His 40-point performance against Utah set the franchise's single-game rookie scoring record and made him the youngest guard in NBA history to reach 40. He followed that with back-to-back 36-point efforts to close the season.

Fears carries himself like someone who expects to be great.

He was listed at 179 prior to the 2025 NBA Draft, and on Media Day said he reported to camp at 188 pounds, down from an offseason high of 195. More strength, paired with his quickness, could help turn an impressive debut into more dependable production.

Why Tyrese Maxey fits the comparison

Fears also revealed he studied several of the league's top guards, including 76ers star Tyrese Maxey. Of the group he named, Maxey offers probably the most direct comparison.

Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have significant height advantages. Payton Pritchard entered the league with less offensive responsibility. Maxey's combination of speed and physicality is closer to what Fears could develop, although Maxey arrived in the NBA at 198 pounds and is now listed at 200.

There is some history here, too. New Orleans selected Kira Lewis Jr. at No. 13 in the 2020 draft, eight picks before Philadelphia took Maxey. For fans frustrated by that missed opportunity, seeing Fears study Maxey adds another reason to follow his development.

Regular-season shooting Fears rookie: 2025-26 Maxey rookie: 2020-21 Maxey: 2025-26 Games played 82 61 70 FGA 1,006 429 1,501 3PA 306 103 599 FG% <3ft 61.8 59.8 67.5 3P% 33.0 30.1 36.7

Fears played more games and took more than twice as many shots as rookie Maxey, yet shot better from three and at the rim. That's a strong baseline beside a player who became an All-Star in year four and All-NBA in year six.

Maxey shows how pace, balance, and physical control can make an explosive guard's speed more effective.

More strength could improve finishing and shooting

Fears already can get past people. His handle, first step and changes of direction create advantages. The next step is keeping them when defenders make contact.

Added strength could help him absorb a bump, protect the ball through his gather, and finish on balance. It could also help him keep a defender on his hip and make the opposing big man commit before choosing a shot or pass.

His jumper presents another opportunity. Fears made 34.2% of his jump shots as a rookie, including three-pointers.

More lower-body strength could support better lift and balance, helping him generate range without forcing the ball with his arms. His mechanics and timing still matter, but a steadier base could help him repeat them.

His improvement began before the late-season scoring explosion. For a 16-game stretch from early March through April 2, Fears shot 41.3% from distance, starting just once.

His fourth-quarter shooting was encouraging: 47.5% overall and 35.3% from three. That includes minutes in games that were already decided, but his shooting held up in the final period.

Physical development could earn closing minutes

The defensive application is just as important.

Fears sometimes struggled to hold his position against NBA guards. Opponents could move him off his spot, creating space without beating him with quickness.

A stronger base could help him absorb those drives and stay attached. Screen anticipation, positioning, and discipline are essential, but greater resistance would reduce the help required behind him.

With Dejounte Murray ahead of him, Fears is unlikely to open the season playing 35 minutes a night, as Maxey did in his second season. His development could earn him longer stretches and a place in the closing lineup, even if he begins games on the bench.

That is the next opportunity: becoming a guard the Pelicans trust when the game gets close. The rookie season supplied the highlights. A stronger, more controlled Fears could earn the ball at the finish.