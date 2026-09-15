Michael Porter Jr. Trade Is Not Worth the Cost for Pelicans

There has been plenty of buzz suggesting the New Orleans Pelicans pursue Michael Porter Jr. Porter would give the Pelicans another proven scorer. However, that doesn't necessarily make him the right player for this team.

Porter is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-best 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists for the Brooklyn Nets. At 6-foot-10, he can shoot over smaller defenders, stretch the floor and punish team that lose track of him away from the ball. He also has championship experience from his time with the Denver Nuggets.

His talent isn't in question. His cost, fit, and the timing of a trade are.

Cost could begin with Trey Murphy

Any serious trade discussion would likely lead Brooklyn to ask for Trey Murphy III. If that is the price, the Pelicans should walk away.

Over the past three seasons, Porter has averaged 19.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Murphy has averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 boards, and 3.3 assists while making just about 37% of his three-pointers.

Porter has been the slightly better shooter and rebounder. Murphy has become the more capable passer while offering greater defensive versatility. He is also two years younger and already under contract through the 2028-29 season.

The Pelicans would not be trading for a clear upgrade. They would be exchanging a younger, more versatile player for an older and more expensive scorer whose strengths overlap with what Murphy already provides.

The financial mechanics make it even more complicated. Porter is scheduled to make approximately $40.8 million this season, the last one on his current contract. Murphy will make $27 million. New Orleans couldn't trade one for the other without adding more outgoing salary or involving another team.

That's a lot of movement for a questionable improvement.

Too many players with something to prove

Porter would also add another individual agenda to a roster already filled with players approaching important financial decisions.

Saddiq Bey is entering the final year of his contract. Bennedict Mathurin signed a two-year deal with a player option for a second season. Zion Williamson has two years remaining, but the franchise will soon have to decide whether or not to make another long-term commitment to him.

Porter would arrive in the last year of his deal looking for what could be his last major contract.

Those situations don't automatically create selfish basketball. They do create pressure.

Players want touches, production, and financial security. That can become a difficult mix on a team featuring Zion, Murphy Mathurin, Jeremiah Fears, and Derik Queen.

Porter proved he could play a supporting role behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in Denver. Brooklyn gave him more freedom and his scoring increased. Would he accept fewer shots again in New Orleans? Would he view the Pelicans as a long-term home, or merely as his next stop before free agency?

Porter has publicly stated his desire to remain in Brooklyn. New Orleans would have to trade valuable assets for him without any guarantee that he wants to stay.

The Risk Extends Beyond the Contract

Porter has played at least 70 games only twice in his career. To his credit, those were conescutive season in Denver, when he appeared in 81 games in 2023-24 and 77 in 2024-25. However, he played only 52 games last season and has undergone three back surgeries during his career.

Murphy has had his own availability issues, playing 57, 53 and 66 games over the past three seasons. This isn't an argument that Murphy is this generation's Randy Smith. It is an argument against paying more money and surrendering assets to assume another significant medical risk.

Porter is an excellent shot-maker, but he is not a defensive stopper or a natural facilitator. The Pelicans need players who connect their lineup, defend consistently, and remain effective when the offense isn't going through them.

Murphy is still developing in those areas, but his game fits that description better.

Build around the better fit

The Pelicans do not need to collect every available scorer. They need to build a coherent team.

Porter might raise the offense's ceiling on certain nights. Murphy gives New Orleans shooting, length, scoring in transition, defensive versatility, and a contract that offers stability. He can grow with the Pelicans instead of forcing them to reshuffle the roster around another looming negotiation.

If Porter can be acquired without giving up Murphy, the conversation changes. That seems unlikely.

The Pelicans shouldn't confuse the more accomplished player with the better investment. For this roster, at this moment, keeping Murphy is the smarter choice.