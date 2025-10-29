Pelicans' Injury Report Casts Doubt Ahead of Nuggets Game
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a far-from-ideal start to their 2025-26 season, losing each of their first three games and still have not beaten an NBA opponent in regular season or preseason action.
The Pelicans are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday, in which star forward Zion Williamson was sidelined, and now he has a chance of missing another.
Heading into a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, New Orleans certainly did not gain any confidence when their injury report was released.
Who's out for the Pelicans?
The Pelicans have listed Williamson as questionable for Wednesday's game in Denver with a left foot bone contusion.
On Tuesday, Williamson confirmed that he is "day-to-day," and said that this injury is "nothing major." He did not say whether or not he would be able to play on Wednesday, but the Pelicans certainly need him out there if they want a chance against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
The Pelicans have also listed Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture) and Kevon Looney (left knee sprain) out for Wednesday's contest, as neither has made their season debut yet. New Orleans will not have Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson available either after assigning them to the G League.
Nuggets take on a health advantage
On the Denver side, they have just one player listed with an injury. Cam Johnson is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game with right shoulder inflammation. While Johnson would be a significant loss for the Nuggets as one of their key starters, they have plenty of other weapons to still make life miserable for the Pelicans if he has to miss Wednesday's game.
The Nuggets will also be without Tamar Bates, Curtis Jones, and DaRon Holmes II after sending them to the G League.
This is a very challenging matchup for the Pelicans, regardless of who is sidelined. The Nuggets won their season series 3-1 in 2024-25, although New Orleans' lone win came when Jokic was sidelined.
The Pelicans will undoubtedly have their hands full with a loaded Nuggets team, and are in serious trouble of falling to 0-4 as one of just three NBA teams that are still without a win this season. Of course, getting Williamson back on the court would certainly help give the Pelicans a better chance.
The Pelicans and Nuggets are set to tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET in Denver on Wednesday.