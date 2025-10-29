Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans' Injury Report Casts Doubt Ahead of Nuggets Game

The New Orleans Pelicans could be short-handed again against the Denver Nuggets.

Jan 12, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a far-from-ideal start to their 2025-26 season, losing each of their first three games and still have not beaten an NBA opponent in regular season or preseason action.

The Pelicans are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday, in which star forward Zion Williamson was sidelined, and now he has a chance of missing another.

Heading into a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, New Orleans certainly did not gain any confidence when their injury report was released.

Who's out for the Pelicans?

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson
Oct 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a play against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Pelicans have listed Williamson as questionable for Wednesday's game in Denver with a left foot bone contusion.

On Tuesday, Williamson confirmed that he is "day-to-day," and said that this injury is "nothing major." He did not say whether or not he would be able to play on Wednesday, but the Pelicans certainly need him out there if they want a chance against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

The Pelicans have also listed Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture) and Kevon Looney (left knee sprain) out for Wednesday's contest, as neither has made their season debut yet. New Orleans will not have Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson available either after assigning them to the G League.

Nuggets take on a health advantage

On the Denver side, they have just one player listed with an injury. Cam Johnson is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game with right shoulder inflammation. While Johnson would be a significant loss for the Nuggets as one of their key starters, they have plenty of other weapons to still make life miserable for the Pelicans if he has to miss Wednesday's game.

The Nuggets will also be without Tamar Bates, Curtis Jones, and DaRon Holmes II after sending them to the G League.

Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson
Oct 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) reacts after being called for a foul during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

This is a very challenging matchup for the Pelicans, regardless of who is sidelined. The Nuggets won their season series 3-1 in 2024-25, although New Orleans' lone win came when Jokic was sidelined.

The Pelicans will undoubtedly have their hands full with a loaded Nuggets team, and are in serious trouble of falling to 0-4 as one of just three NBA teams that are still without a win this season. Of course, getting Williamson back on the court would certainly help give the Pelicans a better chance.

The Pelicans and Nuggets are set to tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET in Denver on Wednesday.

