Zion Williamson Gives Injury Update After Missing Pelicans vs. Celtics Game
The New Orleans Pelicans are off to a brutal start in the 2025-26 season.
After a disastrous 21-61 campaign last year that saw them finish near the bottom of the Western Conference, the team hoped things would turn around with a relatively healthy roster.
Instead, they've stumbled to an 0-3 record to open the year, and their biggest star is dealing with another injury scare.
But Zion Williamson doesn't sound worried.
"Right now, we're in a day-to-day thing with it," Williamson said about his left foot bone bruise. "Nothing major, nothing that's going to keep me out a long time. Just day-to-day."
Those words should calm nervous Pelicans fans who have watched Williamson miss major time in four of his six NBA seasons.
What This Means for New Orleans
The timing of Williamson's injury couldn't be worse.
New Orleans already lost their season opener to Memphis, then dropped a heartbreaking overtime game to San Antonio on Friday, and got blown out 122-90 by Boston on Monday night without their star.
The team can't afford to lose its franchise player right now, especially with how deep they are in the Western Conference.
Zion is a Menace
When healthy, though, Williamson has been spectacular this season.
He's averaging 27.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game through the first two games he played, and in that overtime loss to San Antonio, he put up 27 points and 10 rebounds.
Against Memphis in the opener, he had 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and five steals.
That's the Zion everyone knows he can be, but the problem: staying on the court.
The Schedule Gets Tough
The Pelicans need Williamson back in the lineup as soon as possible, and their upcoming schedule doesn't get any easier. They face Denver on Wednesday, then a brutal November slate that includes matchups with Dallas, San Antonio again, Phoenix, the Lakers, Golden State, and Oklahoma City.
The reality is simple: the Pelicans go as far as Zion takes them. When he plays, they have a legitimate star who can dominate games with his combination of power and skill, but the "when he plays" part has been the issue.
The good news? Williamson sounds confident this injury won't linger. His "day-to-day" status suggests he could be back soon, possibly for Wednesday's game against Denver, and the Pelicans desperately need him back.
For a team trying to turn last season's nightmare into a playoff run, getting Zion back on the court can't happen fast enough. When he's healthy, New Orleans can compete with anyone. Without him, they're 0-1 and counting, so the upcoming weeks will tell us everything we need to know about both Zion's health and the Pelicans' season.