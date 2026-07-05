One Move Pelicans Can Still Make to Save Offseason and Give Fans Hope

The New Orleans Pelicans have been the quietest team of the offseason. Similar to the trade deadline, the Pelicans were at the center of trade rumors, but decided to stand pat. Not only has the front office retained all the veterans with trade value, but they have also not signed any free agents despite having cap space.

For a team that desperately needs to improve, this is not a good sign. The Pelicans have glaring holes they need to fill, most notably at center. After being a horrible defensive and rebounding team last season, the Pelicans haven't done anything to address it so far.

It may be too late to add difference-makers in free agency, but the Pelicans can still make a splash on the trade market. In fact, that is the only way they can salvage this offseason and give their fans some hope.

Even if the Pelicans don't make radical changes to the roster, they have to at least add a quality center. If they don't, they will all but guarantee their place as one of the worst teams in the league for the third straight season. Especially now that the new lottery rules incentivize winning for lottery teams, the Pelicans are even at risk of taking a step back next season.

Trading Jordan Poole for a Center Is the Pelicans' Only Hope

The most obvious move the Pelicans can make is to try to turn Jordan Poole and his $34 million expiring contract into a capable big man.

As a player, Poole obviously doesn't have much trade value. As a massive expiring salary, however, there could be some takers, especially if the Pelicans attach draft capital next to him. Any team hoping to create cap space for next summer or trying to shed long-term salary should be interested in acquiring the 27-year-old shooting guard, as long as they are compensated in future assets.

It's not like the Pelicans have a use for Poole. He fell out of favor in New Orleans and barely played in the second half of the season. Jeremiah Fears and Dejounte Murray will play as many minutes as they can handle in the backcourt, and the Pelicans will try to improve defensively under Jamahl Mosley. Poole simply doesn't fit in those plans.

There are several centers who can be acquired with a Jordan Poole-plus-a-first-round-pick type of package. Myles Turner, Jakob Poeltl, and Daniel Gafford come to mind. Domantas Sabonis is also available on the trade block, but his poor fit with Derik Queen and Zion Williamson should keep the Pelicans away.

It hasn't been easy to predict the next step of the Joe Dumars regime in New Orleans. The front office has largely shied away from making the common sense moves over the last year. So, how aggressive they will be on the trade market remains to be seen, but what needs to happen before it's too late is clear.