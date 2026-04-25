Pelicans Can Fill Shooting Need With Veteran Expected to Test Free Agency

The NBA playoffs once again rage on without the New Orleans Pelicans, who finished with fewer than 30 wins for the second consecutive season. Changes are sweeping through the organization, with coaches, support staff, and trainers not being retained for next year.

There is no doubt that changes will be made to a roster that has plenty of holes, including outside shooting. The Pelicans in recent history have struggled mightily to be consistent from beyond the arc, but they must address this need sooner rather than later.

Last season, New Orleans ranked 24th in three-point percentage (34.7%), 27th in three-pointers made per game (11.1), and 25th in threes attempted (32). The Pelicans have been near the bottom of the league in each category over the course of the last few seasons, so adding some shooting this offseason should be a priority.

New Orleans could make some roster moves to free up some cap space for shooting, but there could be a couple of decent options that could make an impact. Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. could be a name for consideration to help with the team’s shooting woes.

Gary Trent Jr. vs. LA Clippers 3/29/2026



36 PTS | 12-21 FG | L 113-127 pic.twitter.com/NbbHnOItO8 — NBA Shooting Audit (@NBAShotAudit) March 29, 2026

Gary Trent Jr. Could Give Pelicans the Backcourt Depth & Shooting They Need

The eight-year veteran had a down season with the Bucks, falling out of the rotation late in the year after Milwaukee was no longer competing for a playoff spot. Trent Jr. is a career 38% shooter from beyond the arc, but he has multiple seasons shooting 41% or better from downtown.

The former second-round pick signed a two-year deal with the Bucks after having a solid campaign with them the year before, when he shot 41.6% from deep and averaged 11 points per game.

He has a player option worth $3.9 million for next season, but he may opt out and test the free agent market for a higher payday. At 27 years old, the 6-foot-5 guard could be a nice value option for a team looking to improve its shooting prowess, and Trent Jr. could look for a redemption season to erase his down year last year. A new team would be the fourth of his career.

Finding some reliable shooting is a must to keep defenses honest when playing New Orleans. Their best player, Zion Williamson, is no threat outside the paint, and promising rookie Derik Queen plays a similar old-school style of basketball that relies heavily on getting to the rim. A very underrated part of Williamson’s game is his ability to pass the basketball, and having reliable shooters on the floor once he draws double-teams is crucial because of his immense offensive ability.

Trent Jr. is familiar with playing with a player like Williamson’s style, as he has spent the last three seasons with Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. With his future in Milwaukee in flux, many expect wholesale changes to the franchise, especially if Giannis is shipped this summer, meaning players like Trent Jr. are most likely looking for a new home.

His asking price shouldn’t be too high, and the Pelicans aren't a franchise that would put themselves in financial distress. They have never paid the luxury tax in their history, and there is no indication they would start now.

More than likely, they will free up some money with a deal to move either Dejounte Murray or Jordan Poole this offseason. Both players are set to make over $30 million each this upcoming season, so a move seems inevitable for one of them. Depending on the return, the Pelicans would be looking for additional guard help to support rookie Jeremiah Fears and for competent outside shooting to match sharpshooter Trey Murphy III. Trent Jr. could serve a dual role, adding depth and shooting to the team.

Changes are happening rapidly within the organization, and soon the spotlight will shift to the court for improvement to take place. The Pelicans will soon hire a head coach and then look to quickly solidify a roster capable of competing in the Western Conference. Shooting will be a priority to do that.