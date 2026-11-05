Pelicans’ Latest Win Sends a Clear Message About Jordan Poole’s Future

The New Orleans Pelicans are back to .500 for the first time in about two years after a thrilling 120-113 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz. New Orleans exorcised some demons from earlier in the year when the Jazz recorded their only win of the season over the Pelicans. After starting the year 0-4, four straight victories have given New Orleans confidence in its players and staff to keep this momentum going.

One major question mark heading into the game was the rotations head coach Jamahl Mosley and his staff would use. While Yves Missi and Trey Murphy III would sit out because of injury, the team would get Jordan Poole and Dejounte Murray back in the lineup after time off. Poole missed the team’s last three games with an ankle injury, but was cleared to play earlier in the day.

Murray would return to the starting lineup on Wednesday, playing a game-high 44 minutes and scoring 20 points in the victory. Meanwhile, Poole was a DNP-coach's decision against the Jazz, further blurring the lines on what his future in New Orleans looks like. For the year, Poole is averaging 16 minutes per game, the lowest of his career, and six points per game, also a career-low.

A report surfaced a week ago that the former first-round pick told the Pelicans he would be “open to opportunities elsewhere,” and Wednesday’s DNP could be a glimpse of the team’s willingness to oblige his request. Poole is on an expiring deal, with his salary this season exceeding $30 million. The veteran guard was acquired before last season began in a trade with the Washington Wizards that also netted the team Saddiq Bey.

Mosley has been clear in his rotations that he prioritizes versatility on the court, giving players like Trendon Watford and Bryce McGowens significant playing time over the last week. Watford played 20 minutes on Wednesday, his most this season, showing a versatile defensive skill set while guarding multiple positions. Poole has struggled mightily this year shooting the ball, converting on just 19% of his shots from the field.

The numbers point to a steep drop-off when he's on the court. According to Databallr, the Pelicans’ offensive rating is -5.5 worse with Poole in the lineup, and their net rating is -6.7 when he’s on the floor. Considering that Poole didn’t sniff the floor Wednesday night in a game when Bryce McGowens didn’t play, and Trey Murphy III was ruled out with an injury, the writing on the wall seems clear for Poole.

During the team’s four-game winning streak, New Orleans is averaging over 12 steals per game, the most in the league. Defense has never been Poole’s strong suit, so benching him in favor of more versatile defenders was an easier choice for a defensive-minded coach like Mosley. Poole received nine straight DNP-coach’s decisions last season around the midway point of the year before eventually returning to the lineup. This year, a divorce appears more likely for the veteran and the Pelicans.

New Orleans dug deep on Wednesday to win an ugly game against a bad Jazz team by using its defense and grit to overcome a slow offensive start. Mosley has instilled a demanding defensive toughness that has spread throughout the roster. A player like Poole doesn’t fit that mold, and Wednesday’s game proved they are willing and able to do it without Jordan Poole.