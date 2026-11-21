The New Orleans Pelicans were 12 minutes away from ending a nine-game losing streak against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They'd made 17 three-pointers, built a six-point lead, and put themselves in position to steal a road victory against a depleted foe.

Then came the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City outscored New Orleans 34-22 over those final 12 minutes to claim a 126-120 victory Friday night. The Thunder scored 70 points after halftime, extending their winning streak against the Pelicans to 10 games and leaving New Orleans with just one road victory this season.

The loss offered another example of a team capable of producing encouraging individual performances without translating them into consistent success.

Here are five things we learned.

1. The Pelicans' Defense Was Falling Apart Before the Fourth Quarter

New Orleans entered the final period leading 98-92, but the defense had already begun to unravel.

Oklahoma City scored 36 points in the third quarter and another 34 in the fourth. The Thunder finished with 60 points in the paint, shooting 62.5% on two-point attempts.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, but the Pelicans had just as much trouble dealing with Aday Mara.

The Thunder's rookie center finished with 22 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks, making 11 of his 15 field-goal attempts. Seven of his rebounds came on the offensive glass, where he repeatedly extended possessions and punished New Orleans inside.

The Pelicans struggled to keep Oklahoma City away from the basket and couldn't consistently finish defensive possessions. Their offense was good enough to overcome those problems for three quarters, but the margin for error disappeared once the scoring slowed.

For a team coached by Jamahl Mosley, whose reputation was built largely on defense, the continued inability to control the paint is especially troubling.

New Orleans has enough offensive talent to remain competitive on many nights. Its defense keeps making that task unnecessarily difficult.

2. The Pelicans Can't Balance Their Offense

For much of the season, New Orleans has struggled to complement its interior scoring with reliable perimeter shooting. Against Oklahoma City, the problem was reversed.

The Pelicans made 17 of 38 three-point attempts, shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. But inside, they converted just 25 of 54 two-point attempts, a disappointing 46.3%.

The contrast only got sharper after halftime.

New Orleans shot 10-of-29 on two-pointers in the second half, while Oklahoma City made 19 of 27. Both teams connected on eight second-half threes, but the Thunder gained an 18-point advantage on two-point field goals. That difference helped decide the game.

Good perimeter shooting should create opportunities closer to the basket. Defenders have to respect the three-point line, potentially opening driving lanes and space for interior scorers.

Yet the Pelicans rarely seem to benefit from both elements of their offense at the same time.

Some of that reflects personnel and spacing. Shot selection and how New Orleans distributes offensive responsibilities also play a role. The result is an attack that can look effective in stretches without consistently putting pressure on defenses across the entire floor.

Friday's shooting performance should have been an advantage. Instead, it highlighted another weakness.

3. Saddiq Bey's Scoring May Be More Valuable Coming Off the Bench

Saddiq Bey gave New Orleans 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists against Oklahoma City. He made four three-pointers, committed no turnovers, and scored a pair of baskets in the fourth quarter.

His offensive production wasn't the problem. How the Pelicans use him deserves another look.

New Orleans is now 1-5 when Bey starts, despite his averaging 18.2 points in those six appearances. He played 37 minutes Friday and finished -15.

Bey is comfortable creating his own offense, but the Pelicans already have Zion Williamson and Jeremiah Fears handling significant offensive responsibilities. His tendency to hold the ball can interrupt the movement New Orleans needs.

A reserve role could offer a better balance.

Bey could become a primary scoring option against opposing second units, giving the Pelicans an offensive weapon when Williamson or Fears rests. More favorable matchups and carefully selected teammates could also help offset his defensive limitations and modest rebounding production.

Trey Murphy III's minutes restriction helps explain Bey's starting assignment Friday. His 37 minutes are harder to justify given the team's defensive problems.

Bey has demonstrated that he can score against starters. Finding a role that makes those points more valuable to the team should be the priority.

4. Jeremiah Fears Was Ready to Bounce Back

After fouling out of Wednesday's loss to Detroit, Jeremiah Fears put together another solid performance.

He finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 38 minutes against OKC, shooting 9-of-20 from the field and making three of seven attempts from beyond the arc.

Fears remained aggressive even as the Pelicans struggled down the stretch. He attacked the basket, created opportunities for teammates, and contributed on the glass.

His four turnovers showed that he still isn't a finished product. But his willingness to take responsibility and contribute in multiple areas continues to stand out.

Fears also had some help. Williamson finished with 22 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and two steals while committing only one turnover. The Pelicans outscored Oklahoma City by 12 points during his 37 minutes.

Herb Jones added 14 points and made four of seven three-point attempts, while Murphy contributed 17 points in 29 minutes.

Those performances offered a glimpse of what New Orleans could accomplish with better balance. Fears is becoming more comfortable directing the offense, Williamson can create opportunities for others, and Jones and Murphy provide shooting that helps create space.

The Pelicans have to find ways to make those pieces work together more consistently.

5. Mosley's Rotation Decisions Need to Produce Better Results

The Pelicans' roster limitations are real, but those limitations make effective lineup management even more important.

Friday's individual plus-minus numbers illustrated the different outcomes New Orleans experienced with various combinations.

Jones finished +13, Williamson +12, and Yves Missi +11. Meanwhile, Bey was -15, Derik Queen -13, and Jordan Poole -16.

New Orleans has several offensive contributors who aren't great individual or team defenders. Playing too many of them together can leave the Pelicans vulnerable, particularly against teams capable of attacking the basket.

More defensive-minded combinations have their own limitations, especially when it comes to spacing and shot creation.

Mosley doesn't have an easy solution, and Murphy's minutes restriction further complicated Friday's rotation. But the coaching staff must determine which groups can maintain enough offensive production without giving it back on the other end.

New Orleans travels to San Antonio on Saturday facing the possibility of its third separate losing streak of at least three games this season. We're less than a week away from Thanksgiving.

Friday was an opportunity to avoid another setback. The Pelicans had the shooting, the individual performances, and a fourth-quarter lead against an opponent missing several important players and, once again, couldn't get it done.

The next step for Mosley and his staff is finding combinations that can turn those individual contributions into something more reliable. Until that happens, New Orleans will continue wasting opportunities that should be within its reach.