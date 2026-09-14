Pelicans Two-Way Signing Could Be Much More Than That This Season

With training camp less than a month away, the New Orleans Pelicans roster is set, including its training camp invitees and two-way players.

The Pelicans signed both New Orleans-born guard Jaron Pierre, Jr. and undrafted forward Malik Dia to two-way contracts this summer. Dia is an intriguing prospect who flashed during Summer League and has plenty of upside.

Dia spent all four years in college, bouncing between Vanderbilt and the University of Belmont before spending his final two seasons at Ole Miss. His senior season at Oxford saw the 6-foot-9 forward lead the team in rebounds (5.7) and finish second in points (14.5) and blocks per game (0.8).

Dia would go undrafted before the Pelicans added him to their Summer League roster for the Las Vegas Tournament.

The Tennessee native scored in double digits twice, averaging 10 points and 5.8 rebounds during the tournament. One major gripe about his offensive game was his outside shooting, which saw him shoot just 27% from deep his senior year. During Summer League, he shot 35% from downtown on about three attempts per game. He also showed a willingness to shoot in the midrange on pick-n-pop possessions, accounting for about 20% of his shot selection over the summer.

Why Pelicans' two-way signing Malik Dia could make a big impact

New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach God Shammgod, who coached the team during the Summer League, had high praise for Dia's offensive game. "The thing with Malik is he’s a matchup nightmare. He is so gifted and can do so many things. He can shoot, pass, and drive, and can handle both bigger and smaller defenders," he said (h/t Rod Walker of NOLA.com).

One of his best skills is rebounding, despite his 6-foot-9 height. He uses his 250-pound frame nicely to position himself in the paint and has good anticipation when the ball is in the air.

According to Hoopsjunkie, Dia finished 15th among all players in defensive rebounding percentage (27.6%) in the summer league, an area the Pelicans have struggled mightily with the last couple of seasons. New Orleans was ranked 28th in the league in defensive rebounding last season, consistently allowing opponents second-chance opportunities.

Dia will start his career with the team’s G League affiliate, the Laketown Squadron, but there could be an opportunity for a call-up to the main roster.

There is no doubt that injury concerns have plagued two-time All-Star Zion Williamson throughout his career. The former No. 1 overall pick has played 30 games or fewer four times over the last seven seasons he’s been in the league.

New Orleans is already relatively thin in the frontcourt as it opted not to pursue any other serviceable bigs over the offseason, so there may be spots for Dia to join the main roster throughout the year. Having a high-motor option off the bench in specific scenarios couldn’t hurt a team that struggled so much defensively, especially on the glass, in the past.

The former Ole Miss standout is also a solid shot creator, which mirrors some of the skills Williamson and Derik Queen possess. During NBA Summer League, Dia had one of the highest usage rates on the team at 24.7%, showcasing his comfort with having the ball in his hands for extended periods. His ability to rebound and take the ball coast-to-coast can leave the opposition’s defense imbalanced. It could maintain some continuity with the Pelicans' offense if he is called up in place of an injured Williamson or Queen.

Nonetheless, he should get plenty of reps in the G League to sharpen his offensive game, especially his shooting consistency. Excelling there would further build his confidence and round him out into an all-around player. Yes, he is a clear developmental talent, but he possesses raw skills that could positively impact the Pelicans in the future.