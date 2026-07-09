One Pelicans Player Who Should Be Thrilled About New Orleans' Offseason

New Orleans Pelicans forward Karlo Matkovic has a couple of reasons to smile this offseason. The former second-round pick had his team option picked up by the organization this summer, securing a $2.3 million deal this season. Some questioned whether the Pelicans would exercise his option or decline it for more salary cap space for bigger moves.

The Pelicans declined to pick up the option on veteran center Kevon Looney, saving them approximately $8 million in salary cap space. Looney signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers this week. New Orleans has been extremely quiet this offseason, upgrading the frontcourt. Their only transaction was re-signing 37-year-old DeAndre Jordan to a one-year deal. That leaves the frontcourt thin, including Zion Williamson, Derik Queen, Yves Missi, and Matkovic in the middle.

Karlo Matković Season Recap:



• Career-high in FG% (60.4%) and 3PT% (42.2%)



• Ranked 16th in the NBA in 3PT% (min. 90 attempts)



• Ranked 4th among year 2 NBA players in blocks per 36 (min. 50 games played)https://t.co/dMdhov8YSN — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 28, 2026

Karlo Matkovic Has a Clear Path to Significant Rotation Role Next Season

Matkovic has a clear advantage over the other bigs on the roster, and that’s his outside shooting ability. The 6-foot-10 forward shot 42% from beyond the arc last season, improving dramatically from the season before, when he shot 31% from three.

New Orleans has long clamored for a stretch big man to play alongside Williamson, and it seems like Matkovic will have some valuable playing time this year to showcase his skills. According to Databallr, the pairing of him and Williamson had a +3.1 net rating, the best big pairing with Zion last season, who played more than 50 minutes.

Along with his improved shooting, he has a high motor and a willingness to help on the weak side defensively. The Croatian forward averages nearly a block per game in his young career and a little over four rebounds per game. Defensive rebounding, especially, has been the team’s Achilles' heel lately, with the Pelicans surrendering nearly 30% of opponents' offensive rebounds last year.

He certainly won’t solve all their issues there, but his effort will go a long way toward improving them. Over the 62 games he played last season, Matkovic averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per contest.

The Pelicans could use his outside shooting in multiple lineups, with either Queen or Williamson next to him. Neither Queen nor Williamson has developed a consistent outside shot, and their downhill abilities could use a floor-spacer like Matkovic to keep driving lanes open as they attack the basket.

The next step in his development will come in putting the ball on the floor when defenders close out on him and force him off the three-point line. More on-court time will help hone these skills to make the right play when the games really count.

New Orleans' quiet offseason means they are banking on their young bigs to step up. With his option picked up and a proven ability to provide the exact spacing and rim-running compatibility the lineup needs, Matković has a golden opportunity to push for the best season of his young career.