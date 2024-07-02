Pelicans Options At Center Dwindling By The Day
New Orleans, LA - NBA Free Agency is heating up, and the New Orleans Pelicans need a starting center. Former Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Washington Wizards earlier this week. With rookie first-round draft pick Yves Missi a developmental project, New Orleans needs to be creative this offseason to fill the void in the middle.
The talent pool of available centers is dwindling by the day. Former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman agreed to a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons earlier on Tuesday. At the same time, other serviceable bigs like Nic Claxton, Isiah Hartenstein, and Andre Drummond secured deals earlier in the week. New Orleans will likely have to seek a trade partner to secure their starting center for next season.
A name associated with the Pelicans for quite some time is Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. New Orleans reportedely had an interest in acquiring Allen before last season's trade deadline and with Valanciunas' departure, the need seems even greater now. Allen had a career year in 2023, averaging a career-high 16.5 points per game and setting the franchise record for consecutive double-doubles (11). Allen has two years, $20 million left on his current contract, but Cleveland's new head Coach Kenny Atkinson wants to keep the nucleus of the team together, per reports.
Donovan Mitchell just inked a three-year extension with the Cavs and keeping him, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Allen together seems to be the ultimate plan in Cleveland. If the Cavs are not interested in any of the Pelicans' assets, then New Orleans must quickly pivot in another direction. That direction may be in Utah, with reports the Jazz are willing to part ways with Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.
Multiple teams, including the Pelicans, are interested in acquiring the 7-foot forward from Finland. Rumors have the Jazz wanting a sizeable trade package in return for Markkanen, along the lines of what the Knicks gave up to acquire Mikal Bridges. New York traded four unprotected first-round picks, an unprotected pick swap, and a protected first-round pick to Brooklyn. Markkanen is owed $18 million this season in the final year of his contract.
In his second season with the Jazz, Lauri averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for a Utah team that finished 31-51 last season. The former Most Improved Player and All-Star forward has yet to appear in the postseason in his seven-year career. New Orleans has the assets (first-round picks) and an All-Star player (Brandon Ingram) to give up in a potential trade for Markkanen.
New Orleans could negotiate with Utah on another player, Walker Kessler. The second-year center still has two years remaining on his rookie deal. Kessler started 22 games last season, averaging 8.1 points and 7.5 rebounds. New Orleans reportedly has also expressed interest in Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter, Jr.