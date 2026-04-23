What J.B. Bickerstaff Said to Pistons That Sparked Enormous Third Quarter Run to Beat Magic

The Pistons came out of the gates in Game 2 looking significantly more motivated after dropping Game 1 in a lifeless performance. But for the first two quarters, it didn’t pay dividends. Despite a higher energy level and more focus across the board Detroit still couldn’t find an edge over the No. 8 seed Magic and entered halftime tied at 46 with Orlando.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff was not pleased about that. He let the Pistons know it. And it changed not just the game, but the series.

As a team Detroit came out of the locker room on fire. The Pistons went on a ridiculous 30–3 run to start the third quarter. It was domination the likes of which we rarely see in the playoffs. The Magic made one shot in the first eight minutes of the quarter and turned the ball over six times. Detroit averaged more than one shot made per minute, sinking 14-of-23 attempts from the field. Calling the 38–16 quarter a demolition doesn’t even begin to describe what occurred.

Detroit's Q3 run from last night 💨



Game tied at the break.

Pistons go on a 30-3 run.

Win Game 2 to even the series at 1-1.



Game 3: Sat., 1pm/et, Peacock, NBCSNpic.twitter.com/tyFs1VhtSg — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2026

It gave the Pistons a lead they would not relinquish as they finally won a home playoff game, the first since ‘08. And Tobias Harris revealed afterwards that it was Bickerstaff’s halftime speech that spurred them on.

“He really got on us in the locker room,” the veteran forward shared with reporters. “‘There is no more, ‘My bads,’ you know? They’re out there hustling, getting offensive boards on us, there’s too many of them.’ For us as a group we know that’s not our standard. He was on us but we obviously felt it as a group of, we need to be better for each other. We was able to find that little spark.”

It was exactly what the No. 1 seeded team in the East needed, apparently. After stumbling in Game 1 and the struggles to begin Game 2 the Pistons were not playing like a 60-win team, even acknowledging the talent the Magic boast on the other side. But after Bickerstaff gave them the business they roared to life.

It led the Pistons to a win—and prevented the series from getting away from them.

Bickerstaff changed the series with Pistons halftime speech

Tobias Harris discussed J.B. Bickerstaff’s halftime speech that lit a fire under the Pistons before their impressive third-quarter run. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

If Detroit went to Orlando down 2-0, it would have been trouble. This Magic team is not a typical No. 8 seed in terms of talent. Most first-round draws for the top seed in the conference result in a short series against an undermanned squad, but Orlando is actually at full strength for one of the few times all season. What’s more, this roster was criticized all season for underachieving greatly relative to the talent level. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane make up a strong core that is, on paper, more suited for a middle seed than a play-in team.

They all showed up healthy and clicking in Game 1, leading Orlando to a 112–101 win. The first half of Game 2 looked like it might lead to the same result—in which case the Pistons would have to win at least one road playoff game against an opponent with all the confidence in the world.

But halftime hit and Detroit avoided that worst-case scenario with ease. If the Pistons make a deep playoff run this year, this is the moment where things changed.

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