12-Year NBA Veteran Dedicates Post to Pistons’ Cade Cunningham
Cade Cunningham’s successful season resulted in another major nod this week. On Friday, the NBA announced the 15 All-NBA selections, which featured the Detroit Pistons guard for the first time in his career.
Less than one year after signing a max extension with the Pistons, Cunningham managed to stay healthier than ever. With 70 games to show for, the veteran guard averaged 35 minutes of action throughout the year.
During that time, Cunningham produced 26 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. From three, Cunningham averaged a career-high six attempts per game, which resulted in 36 percent from three.
Following the big announcement, Detroit veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. took to social media to congratulate his young teammate.
Tim Hardaway Jr. Dedicates Post to Cade Cunningham on Social Media
“Just the beginning killa!!!” Hardaway wrote. “Congratulations on the ALL-NBA SELECTION.”
Cunningham re-posted the shoutout on his personal Instagram page.
Last summer, the Pistons added Hardaway to the roster via trade with the Dallas Mavericks. As the Pistons were looking to cut ties with Quentin Grimes, they saw Hardaway as a decent fit alongside Cunningham, as he could bring high-volume three-point shooting and floor-spacing to the equation.
Hardaway started all 77 games he played for the Pistons last year. The veteran averaged 11 points on 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc. In the playoffs, he produced 12 points per game, despite struggling with his three-point shooting efficiency.
It’s clear Hardaway enjoyed playing alongside the third-team All-NBA selection in Cunningham. That could go a long way in free agency, as the 32-year-old sharpshooter is set to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent this summer.