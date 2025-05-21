13-Year NBA Veteran Makes Detroit Pistons Statement
Detroit native Jalen Rose was one of many frequent attendees at Little Caesars Arena this past season. The former NBA veteran never suited up for his hometown team, but his fandom and loyalty are never in question.
Like many Detroit Pistons fans this year, Rose was rewarded with watching competitive hoops for the first time in a long time. Coming off a 14-win season, the Pistons managed to clinch the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, making the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
The best part about the Pistons tripling their win total from the previous year? It was done organically. No super team was formed. Just a new head coach, a few veterans added, and steps taken forward by the homegrown players who are taking on core roles.
Unfortunately, the miraculous season ended in round one. The New York Knicks defeated the Pistons in six games. While all but one of the losses were within one possession, proving that the Pistons were stepping up in the bright lights and putting up a fight, they came up short in the end.
In Rose’s eyes, the solution ahead of next season is easy: “Just get healthy,” he told the Detroit Free Press.
“We’ll get Jaden Ivey back, he’s an incredible player. We’ll get Isaiah Stewart, he was injured during the playoffs.”
On January 1, the Pistons lost Jaden Ivey for the remainder of the season. While they didn’t know he would be out for that long from the jump, it was clear Ivey’s season was in jeopardy once he underwent surgery. The Pistons hoped he could be back for a playoff run, but Ivey wasn’t cleared in enough time, leaving Detroit down a starter for a while.
The backup center, Isaiah Stewart, wasn’t in a similar position, but he started battling a knee injury during the final week of the regular season. Stewart made his playoff debut in Game 1, but he struggled physically. The Pistons shortened his night, and scheduled him for an MRI the following day.
Stewart wasn’t dealing with a long-term setback, but it was notable enough to take him off the court for the remainder of the series. Seeing as though Stewart was a major boost for Detroit’s best, and one of their best overall defenders, he could’ve made a difference against New York. Unfortunately, his first playoff run was limited to just one game.
As long as the young guys keep improving, the Pistons should be back in playoff contention next year. This time around, the expectations will be higher, but the former NBA veteran, Rose, believes the Pistons will be back in the postseason for another go-round.