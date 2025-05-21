All Pistons

13-Year NBA Veteran Makes Detroit Pistons Statement

Former NBA standout Jalen Rose believes the Detroit Pistons will be right back in playoff contention.

Justin Grasso

Dec 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit native, former NBA and University of Michigan player, Jalen Rose stands and watches the game action court side between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers during the in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit native, former NBA and University of Michigan player, Jalen Rose stands and watches the game action court side between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers during the in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit native Jalen Rose was one of many frequent attendees at Little Caesars Arena this past season. The former NBA veteran never suited up for his hometown team, but his fandom and loyalty are never in question.

Like many Detroit Pistons fans this year, Rose was rewarded with watching competitive hoops for the first time in a long time. Coming off a 14-win season, the Pistons managed to clinch the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, making the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The best part about the Pistons tripling their win total from the previous year? It was done organically. No super team was formed. Just a new head coach, a few veterans added, and steps taken forward by the homegrown players who are taking on core roles.

Unfortunately, the miraculous season ended in round one. The New York Knicks defeated the Pistons in six games. While all but one of the losses were within one possession, proving that the Pistons were stepping up in the bright lights and putting up a fight, they came up short in the end.

In Rose’s eyes, the solution ahead of next season is easy: “Just get healthy,” he told the Detroit Free Press.

“We’ll get Jaden Ivey back, he’s an incredible player. We’ll get Isaiah Stewart, he was injured during the playoffs.”

On January 1, the Pistons lost Jaden Ivey for the remainder of the season. While they didn’t know he would be out for that long from the jump, it was clear Ivey’s season was in jeopardy once he underwent surgery. The Pistons hoped he could be back for a playoff run, but Ivey wasn’t cleared in enough time, leaving Detroit down a starter for a while.

The backup center, Isaiah Stewart, wasn’t in a similar position, but he started battling a knee injury during the final week of the regular season. Stewart made his playoff debut in Game 1, but he struggled physically. The Pistons shortened his night, and scheduled him for an MRI the following day.

Stewart wasn’t dealing with a long-term setback, but it was notable enough to take him off the court for the remainder of the series. Seeing as though Stewart was a major boost for Detroit’s best, and one of their best overall defenders, he could’ve made a difference against New York. Unfortunately, his first playoff run was limited to just one game.

As long as the young guys keep improving, the Pistons should be back in playoff contention next year. This time around, the expectations will be higher, but the former NBA veteran, Rose, believes the Pistons will be back in the postseason for another go-round.

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News