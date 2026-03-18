Three Detroit Pistons Players That Need To Step Up During Isaiah Stewart's Absence

The Detroit Pistons were able to outlast the Washington Wizards, winning 130-117 on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. While Pistons star Cade Cunningham left the game in the first quarter with back spasms, Detroit was also without forward Isaiah Stewart for the second consecutive game. Jalen Duren's 36 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists led the Pistons to the win over the Wizards.

Stewart, who last played in the Pistons 126-110 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday night, will be out at least another week with a Grade 1 calf sprain before being re-evaluated.

With Stewart out for at least the Pistons' next three games, which includes another matchup against the Washington Wizards and two upcoming home matchups against the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, here are the three players who look to step up in Stewart’s absence.

Tobias Harris

Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With both Stewart and Ausar Thompson out for the Pistons, Tobias Harris has become the primary scoring option at the forward position. In Tuesday night’s win over the Wizards, Harris scored 12 points, six assists, and five rebounds on 4-of-11 shooting from the field.

Not only will Harris look to step up for the Pistons during Stewart's absence, but his impact offensively is a major key to Detroit making a postseason run. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists for the Pistons this season.

Paul Reed

Mar 15, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons center Paul Reed (7) goes to shoot a basket during warm up before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Pistons forward Paul Reed has shown promising strides for Detroit this season. In his second season with the Pistons, Reed is averaging 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. In February, with the NBA All-Star Break in the middle, Reed went on an impressive six-game streak of scoring in double figures.

With Stewart out, Reed looks to put together another similar scoring streak. So far, Reed is on the right track, as he scored 10 points, four rebounds, and one assist in the win over the Wizards.

Ronald Holland II

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) dunks during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Pistons 2024 No. 5 overall draft selection, Ronald Holland II, has looked impressive as of late for Detroit, scoring in double figures in four out of the last five games. In the win over the Wizards, Holland scored 11 points, five rebounds, and three steals, on 4-of-5 shooting from the field.

Holland’s performance on both ends of the floor, as a key player off the bench for the Pistons, will benefit Detroit not only during Stewart’s absence, but down the stretch of the regular season and in the postseason.