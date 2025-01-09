4-Time NBA All-Star Unsure of Playing Status in Pistons-Warriors
*UPDATE: Draymond Green will be cleared to play against the Pistons on Thursday, according to Anthony Slater.
The Golden State Warriors have several question marks surrounding key players heading into Thursday’s action against the Detroit Pistons. Draymond Green is one of them to pop up on the injury report.
For Green, he’s currently dealing with a left ankle sprain. As a result, the Warriors have him listed as questionable for the action on the road in Detroit.
Recently, Green appeared in his sixth straight game for the Warriors. Over that span, he averaged 10 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and made 36 percent of his threes on four attempts per game.
Along with his scoring during that stretch, Green came down with six rebounds per game and produced six assists per game.
While Green’s All-Star-caliber play might be left in the past at this point in his career, the 34-year-old forward remains an important piece for Golden State. This season, Green has averaged 28 minutes on the floor in 32 games.
Shooting 42 percent from the field and 37 percent from three, Green is producing nine points per game. He’s also posting averages of six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block.
Questions for Curry
The Warriors are unsure about the playing status of the All-Star guard, Steph Curry.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Warriors are approaching Thursday’s game with Curry listed as questionable. The All-Star sharpshooter is experiencing knee inflammation. The chances are high that he’s a game-time decision in Detroit.
The last time Curry got a night off was when the Memphis Grizzlies paid a visit to Golden State. Coming off of a 30-point outburst against the Philadelphia 76ers, Curry was inactive against Memphis, but it didn’t affect his team’s progress. The Warriors still collect a victory, winning by eight points.
Over the next two games, Curry was back in action. He took on the Sacramento Kings on January 5, checking in for 29 minutes. The Warriors standout accounted for 26 points and seven rebounds. Curry’s contributions couldn’t help out the Warriors, as they suffered a 30-point blowout loss.
Curry remained in the mix for the Warriors’ following matchup against the Miami Heat. Once again, a 31-point, seven-rebound showing wasn’t enough to push the Warriors past the Heat.
At 18-18, the Warriors are sitting ninth in the Western Conference. They’ve won just four of their last 10 games and have suffered two straight losses recently.
Meanwhile, the Pistons are on quite the tear. After a successful West Coast road trip, which included three wins and just one loss, the Pistons returned home and swept their homestand in Detroit. Before hitting the road on Wednesday night to kick off a back-to-back set against the Brooklyn Nets, the Pistons won four games in a row.
With little time to rest, the Pistons will be back on the floor to take on the struggling Warriors. Not only has Golden State struggled to maintain a position as a Western Conference playoff contender at the moment, but they have notable injury concerns heading into the matchup.
