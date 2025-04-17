6-Time NBA All-Star Makes ‘Easy’ Celtics Prediction
When it comes to the Detroit Pistons, they might’ve been one of the most exciting teams of the 2024-2025 NBA season, considering where they came from. Going from a 14-68 season to clinching the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference was an incredible accomplishment.
However, not many are picking the Pistons to make a deep run in the postseason. Mark down former Pistons All-Star Blake Griffin as somebody that chose somebody other than Detroit to make it out of the East this year.
Recently, the six-time NBA All-Star revealed his “easy” pick to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
“East for me is easy; I think it’s Boston,” Griffin said on ‘Fitz and Whit.’ “I think Cleveland’s had a great year and all that, but Boston is like, they’re unbelievable.”
Finishing the season with a 64-18 record, the Cavaliers locked up the first seed this year one season after moving on from JB Bickerstaff, who joined the Pistons.
While the Boston Celtics didn’t repeat as the Conference’s top team during the regular season, they weren’t too far behind. With a 61-21 record, the Celtics finished the season off as the second seed. They will begin their playoff journey with a first-round series against the Orlando Magic this weekend.
As for the Cavaliers, they are waiting on the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks to settle the final Play-In Tournament stage. The winner of Friday’s game will get a first-round series against Cleveland.
Picking the Celtics was easy for Griffin, but what about the West?
“The West is super interesting,” the former Piston stated. “I mean, the Lakers are playing well right now. I think the Clippers might be playing the best basketball going into the playoffs, and they’ve had some big wins. They have a lot of momentum.”
The shocking mid-season trade for Luka Doncic put LeBron James’ Lakers in a different category. During a season where it looked like the Lakers could find themselves deeper in the Western Conference’s standings, they managed to clinch the third seed.
As for the Clippers, they picked up No. 5, finishing the season by winning nine out of 10 games, with eight of those victories happening consecutively. And similar to Griffin’s East prediction, he doesn’t seem totally sold on the top seed to make it out of the West.
“Oklahoma City, it’s one of those things where … They just don’t have guys that have gotten to that precipice, except for Alex Caruso,” Griffin added. “I love their team. I love their coach, so you’re kind of just like, I don’t know. I think they’re good enough, but I don’t know. The playoffs just like, something goes wrong, and you have to stay poised.”
The Thunder finished the year with a 68-14 record. They are a young roster and dropped out in round two last year. Will it be enough experience for them to actually make it out of a stacked Western Conference? Soon, the hoops world will see.