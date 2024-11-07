9-Year NBA Veteran Praises Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
When it comes to the future of the Detroit Pistons, one of their main pillars is guard Cade Cunningham. As the 23-year-old continues a strong star to the season, he received some high praise from a former player.
On Tuesday's edition of Run it Back on FanDuel TV, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams got to talking about the players in the league with the best handle. As expected, Kyrie Irving was one of the first names brought up. However, Parsons went on to praise the Pistons guard as well.
"You know who I've been watching a lot lately," Parsons said. "Cade Cunningham. He hit a crazy move last night where he absolutely pulled the defender back, act like he was going to shot fake, dude jumped. He's got pots and pans as they say."
Parsons is referencing this play Cunningham made while being defended by Lakers guard Austin Reaves:
Parsons played in 440 total games over his nine-year career in the league. He was last on a roster 2020, when he appeared in just five games for the Atlanta Hawks.
Following a strong finish to last season, many cited Cunningham as a possible breakout candidate this year. Through the first two weeks, the former No. 1 picks looks on the brink of emerging as a star-caliber player in the NBA. Through his first eight games, Cunningham is averaging 23.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 7.4 APG.
Cunningham has played well all season, but has really kicked things into gear as of late. In the Pistons win over the Lakers Monday, he notched his first triple-double of the season (17 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists). He followed that up by erupting for 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a nail-biting loss to the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday.
There are many reasons why Detroit has looked like a much more competitive squad to start the year, but the play of Cunningham has been among the most notable factors.