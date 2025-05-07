Analyst Makes Case for Detroit Pistons to Trade for Zion Williamson
Coming off such an impressive 2025 campaign, the Detroit Pistons are a team that could look to be aggressive in the trade market. Cade Cunningham has established himself as a star, and now the entire young core (minus Jaden Ivey) has had a taste of the postseason. With the franchise's trajectory back on track, Trajan Langdon could pursue avenues that would help Detroit climb even further up the hierarchy in the Eastern Conference.
When it comes to big splashes for the Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is often one of the first players brought up. In a recent column for Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley put together a framework for Detroit to acquire the former No. 1 pick. In the scenario, they send Ivey, Tobias Harris, Bobi Klintman, and two draft picks to the Pels for Williamson.
Buckley broke down why this kind of trade makes sense for the Pistons, citing two key reasons. The first being that it would put a proven high-level scorer next to Cunningham. Also, given his track record in the NBA, Williamson is a star-caliber talent who might be able to be acquired at a discounted price.
Detroit has to find another high-end point producer, and a healthy Williamson fills it up like few others. He nearly averaged an efficient 25 points this season, and he wasn't even logging 30 minutes per game (or 29 for that matter). And since his healthy version is so seldom seen, the Pistons should be able to add him without emptying their asset collection, meaning this franchise could go big-game hunting again if he can't stay on the floor or if this roster still wouldn't have enough.
With his mix of size and athleticism, Williamson is a one-of-a-kind talent in the NBA. The only issue is that he hasn't proven he can stay on the floor consistently. When on the floor, he's arguably one of the league's most dominant offensive forces. However, Williamson has already appeared in 30 or fewer games four times in his career.
Coming off an All-Star campaign, the Pistons should certainly look for a proven star to put alongside Cunningham long-term. That said, Williamson might not be the best option. Given his extensive injury history, rolling the dice on a player like him could quickly send the Pistons back off the rails and depleted of assets.
Unless the asking price is extremely low, this is a big move Langdon should strongly consider staying away from.