Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young on Injury Report vs Detroit Pistons
When the Detroit Pistons pay a visit to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, the home team believes there is a slight chance they’ll roll without their star guard, Trae Young.
According to the official NBA injury report, Young is dealing with right Achilles tendinitis.
While Young is listed, he still seems to have a high chance of playing. The Hawks have considered the star guard to be probable for Wednesday’s action against Detroit.
The last time Young missed a game was on January 15. At the time, the Hawks paid a visit to the Chicago Bulls. In Young’s absence, the Hawks defeated the Bulls by 16 points.
Over the next two games, Young returned to the court and checked in for over 35 minutes in each of the matchups. The Hawks’ three-game win streak was recently snapped by the New York Knicks.
In Atlanta’s last matchup, Young scored 27 points while dishing out six assists. The Hawks didn’t do enough to come out victorious against the Knicks.
Wednesday’s game could be critical for the standings. As it stands, the Pistons are half a game behind the Hawks.
Sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons hold a 22-21 record. By issuing a loss to the Hawks, the Pistons could move up in the standings as they would hold the tie-breaker over Atlanta.
When the Hawks and the Pistons met back in November, the Pistons snapped a seven-game losing streak against Atlanta and collected a 122-121 win. A victory on Wednesday would move Detroit to 2-0 over Atlanta on the year. They could hold the sixth seed by the end of the night.
Young and the Hawks are set to host the Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup