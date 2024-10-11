Betting Odds for Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Preseason Game
For the second time this week, the Detroit Pistons are going to go toe-to-toe with the Phoenix Suns.
On Tuesday, the Pistons were riding high, coming off of an upset victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. Although they trailed by double-digits early in the game, the Pistons managed to climb back and secure themselves a double-digit victory to move to 1-0 on the preseason.
The Suns forced them to find different results in the second game, though.
With a 21-point showing from Kevin Durant, the Suns outscored the Pistons 105-97. Detroit found themselves in a deep deficit once again, trailing by as many as 21 points on Tuesday night. While they received another decent offensive showing from Jaden Ivey, the Pistons couldn’t pull off the upset.
On Friday, Detroit will get its opportunity to bounce back. They hope to get a key contributor in the mix, as the veteran forward Tobias Harris returned to the team to participate in practice on Thursday afternoon.
So far, Harris has missed both of Detroit’s preseason outings. He was the team’s top free agency acquisition over the summer, as he signed a two-year deal, which is over $50 million. If all goes right for the Pistons on the health front on Friday, they could have Harris in the mix to make his debut.
Game Details
Preseason Game 3
Date: Friday, October 11, 2024
Time: 10 PM ET.
Location: Footprint Center
Game Odds
Spread: PHX -3.5
Moneyline: PHX -170, DET +138
Total O/U: 218.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.