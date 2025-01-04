Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Timberwolves
At last, the Detroit Pistons found success against the Charlotte Hornets this season. In a low-scoring battle, which missed the presence of several notable players coming from each side, the Pistons managed to form a comeback from a double-digit deficit and win the game.
Despite the victory, the Pistons realized there was a lot they had to improve on. Plus, they left Friday’s action frustrated with the lopsided results of foul calls.
As the Pistons were whistled for 27 fouls throughout the night, the Hornets had just 10, leaving the Pistons to shoot nearly 20 fewer free throws throughout the game.
To no surprise, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff was unhappy.
“What [the team] went through tonight, to be honest with you, was disrespectful,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “You had three people impacting the game out there in a personal way.”
Despite being frustrated with the officiating, the Pistons still managed to improve their record to 16-18 on the season. They placed ninth in the Eastern Conference, sitting one game ahead of the Chicago Bulls and half a game behind the Indiana Pacers.
Saturday night’s opponent might enter the matchup as the favorites, but the Timberwolves have been one of the Western Conference’s most disappointing teams so far.
With a 17-16 record, the Wolves place tenth in the West. They have won just five of their last ten games and are currently on a two-game losing streak.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
Time: 7 PM ET
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Timberwolves -6.5
Moneyline: MIN -255, DET +210
Total O/U: 218
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
