All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Timberwolves

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Mar 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket and attempts to shoot the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket and attempts to shoot the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

At last, the Detroit Pistons found success against the Charlotte Hornets this season. In a low-scoring battle, which missed the presence of several notable players coming from each side, the Pistons managed to form a comeback from a double-digit deficit and win the game.

Despite the victory, the Pistons realized there was a lot they had to improve on. Plus, they left Friday’s action frustrated with the lopsided results of foul calls.

As the Pistons were whistled for 27 fouls throughout the night, the Hornets had just 10, leaving the Pistons to shoot nearly 20 fewer free throws throughout the game.

To no surprise, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff was unhappy.

“What [the team] went through tonight, to be honest with you, was disrespectful,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “You had three people impacting the game out there in a personal way.”

Despite being frustrated with the officiating, the Pistons still managed to improve their record to 16-18 on the season. They placed ninth in the Eastern Conference, sitting one game ahead of the Chicago Bulls and half a game behind the Indiana Pacers.

Saturday night’s opponent might enter the matchup as the favorites, but the Timberwolves have been one of the Western Conference’s most disappointing teams so far.

With a 17-16 record, the Wolves place tenth in the West. They have won just five of their last ten games and are currently on a two-game losing streak.

The Pistons facing the Timberwolve
Mar 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) backs towards to the basket and looks to pass the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Time: 7 PM ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5

Moneyline: MIN -255, DET +210

Total O/U: 218

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5

Moneyline: MIN -255

Total O/U: UNDER 218

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News