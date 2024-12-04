Boston Celtics All-Star Ruled Out vs Detroit Pistons on Wednesday
Wednesday’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics will miss some star power.
Heading into the game, the Celtics knew there was a possibility they could play without a pair of All-Stars. The star forward Jayson Tatum was on the injury report due to right patella tendinopathy. The veteran guard, Jrue Holiday, was also on the report due to left knee tendinopathy.
Both players were deemed questionable as early as Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, Holiday and Tatum were spotted at the Celtics’ morning shootaround session ahead of tip-off with the Pistons. However, the team decided to hold them both out.
For Tatum, it’s his first absence of the year. For Holiday, it’s his third—and his second-straight.
When the Celtics hosted the Miami Heat on Monday night, they rolled without Holiday for the second time this season. Despite missing the All-Star guard, the Celtics took care of business and picked up a 19-point victory.
Without Holiday, the Celtics are 2-0 on the year.
This season, Boston has rolled out Holiday for 19 games. Over that stretch, Holiday has averaged 12 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from three. He is also producing four rebounds, four assists, and one steal per game.
The Celtics are 17-4 heading into the Wednesday matchup against the Pistons. While they are down two key players, they are more rested.
On Tuesday night, the Pistons hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for an important NBA Cup game. The winner of the two would advance to the next round. As bad as Detroit wanted to make it to Las Vegas, they ended their group phase with a 3-1 record.
With a 9-14 record on the year, the Pistons are hoping to avoid a third loss in a row on Wednesday against an undermanned Celtics team.