Bucks’ Loss vs Nuggets Helps Detroit Pistons Improve Playoff Seeding
For the time being, the Detroit Pistons have a new playoff seed. With that comes a new potential first-round opponent.
For weeks, it seemed the Pistons were headed toward a first-round bout with the New York Knicks. While the team from the Big Apple is certainly still in play, the Pistons would pick up a first-round battle against the Indiana Pacers if the season ended on March 27,
After a win against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, the Pistons improved to 41-32 on the season. They were one Milwaukee Bucks loss away from moving up.
On Wednesday, the Bucks suffered a loss against the Denver Nuggets. Without the star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the floor, Milwaukee couldn’t handle Jokic and the Nuggets. Milwaukee dropped to 40-32 on the year, trailing the Pistons by 0.5 games.
A Pistons-Pacers series would be fiery, considering many see the two division rivals reigniting a rivalry. Tyrese Haliburton suggests it would take a postseason battle for the rivalry to truly be back, and there is a real chance that hypothetical could become a reality next month.
This season, the Pacers have found plenty of success against the Pistons. During the regular-season opener, the Pacers won their fifth-straight game against Detroit with a 115-109 victory. The Pistons got their payback a little over a month later as they picked up a 130-106 win in Indiana.
Over the next two games, the Pacers took care of business. The January 16 matchup in Detroit resulted in a 111-100 win for the Pacers. The January 29 matchup in Indiana was a 133-119 victory for the Pacers.
The regular-season success, mixed with the recent playoff experience, bodes well for the Pacers in a first-round series against an inexperienced Pistons squad. No matter who the opponent is, the Pistons will be at a disadvantage in the experience department.