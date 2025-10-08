Cade Cunningham Leads Pistons to High Point Guard Depth Ranking
When it comes to the top budding superstars in the NBA, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has entered the conversation. As he prepares to build off his breakout campaign, he finds himself near the top of recent positional rankings.
As a former No. 1 pick, Cunningham has had big expectations since arriving in Detroit. The early stages of his career were derailed some due to injury, but he's managed to get back on track in a big way. Upon having a fully healthy offseason to work on his game, Cunningham's play took a massive step forward in 2025.
In his fourth season, the Pistons guard established himself as one of the league's top all-around talents. He finished the regular season with averages of 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG. This production resulted in Cunningham landing the first All-Star and All-NBA nominations of his career.
Now heading into year five with Detroit, Cunningham is facing real expectations. Many are curious to see how the Pistons fare following their historic turnaround, and if the young guard is able to keep inching his way towards superstardom.
Ahead of a new NBA season getting underway, The Athletic's Law Murray broke down all 30 teams' depth charts and ranked how deep they were at his position. Thanks to Cunningham, point guard is where the Pistons fair best. The combination of him and Caris LeVert finished just outside the top five, slotting in at No. 6.
Some of the point guards just ahead of Cunningham were Devin Booker, Jalen Brunson, and Steph Curry.
Seeing that he is still years away from his prime, Cunningham has a chance to keep climbing this list in the coming years. With his ability to impact multiple facets of the game on a nightly basis, he could one day be in the conversation for the NBA's best point guard.
It might not be the sizable leap that he made last season, but Cunningham could continue to improve for the Pistons this season. He has a new cast of complementary teammates, and fellow members of Detroit's core are in a position to take a big step forward in their own development.
As the Pistons aim to capitalize on their newfound momentum, Cunningham and his upward trajectory will remain a key storyline to follow.
