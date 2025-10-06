Ron Holland Gushes Over Detroit Pistons' Cohesiveness
When it comes to winning at the highest level in the NBA, having a strong culture is a necessary factor. Amid their historic turnaround last season, the Detroit Pistons are laying a foundation that has the potential to yield big results later down the line.
Following the 2024 season, the Pistons looked like a franchise in desperate need of stability and direction. Upon posting the league's worst record, the organization decided to go through an extensive makeover. Trajan Langdon was brought in to run the front office, and one of his first moves was hiring J.B. Bickerstaff to be the team's head coach.
Between the arrival of Bickerstaff and bringing in quality veterans such as Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr., the Pistons were able to drastically alter the direction of the franchise. They were a far more competitive team on a nightly basis, tripling their win total. But most importantly, Detroit had a roster full of people who wanted to be around and succeed with one another.
Among those who have helped with the Pistons' newfound culture is Ron Holland. He quickly bought into the hard-nosed style the franchise is known for, showing the potential to be a high-level defender in the future.
Now heading into his second season in Detroit, Holland boasted about how tight-knit the team is as a whole.
“It means a lot, just knowing what kind of team we’ve got,” Holland said, per NBA.com. “We all literally move together. We’re all on the same page – how competitive this team is and how much love we have for each other is really special. You can tell that every day you walk in here, we want to see each other and get better every single day. I think that’s going to take us a long way.”
Gearing up for his sophomore campaign, Holland is eager to help strengthen the Pistons' culture by serving a bigger role on the floor. The versatile forward trained diligently all summer, and he showed when he put together a dominant stretch in Las Vegas.
With training camp concluded, Holland will start building his case for more playing time Monday night in the Pistons' preseason opener against the Memphis Grizzlies.
