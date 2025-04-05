Cade Cunningham’s Official Playing Status for Pistons-Grizzlies
Over the last two weeks, there’s been a growing concern over the health of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
Following a March 21 loss against the Dallas Mavericks, Cunningham underwent an MRI over calf concerns. It turned out that the young star was dealing with a contusion.
Cunningham was left off of the Pistons’ initial injury report ahead of the March 23 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. He ended up getting ruled out as a late scratch. Since then, Cunningham has not been on the court for the Pistons.
Fortunately, in his absence, the Pistons have fared well, for the most part. In six games, the Pistons went 4-2 without their All-Star guard.
“They don’t want to let him down. I think he’s earned so much of their respect in putting this team together—helping it evolve and grow—and he leads in so many different ways,” Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff said regarding Detroit’s success without Cunningham.
“He’s captured the guys’ spirit. Individually, they know who they are and how they help him impact this team. So, they invidivually have gone out and tried to be the best versions of themselves in the role that they have for this team and understanding that they have enough. The belief is there, the confidence is there, and if they play our style of basketball, they can get it done.”
Cunningham wasn’t in the lineup on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors, which became the win that allowed Detroit to punch their ticket to the NBA Playoffs later this month. While the sixth-straight absence was concerning, Cunningham was upgraded on the injury report, which was a step in the right direction.
For the second game in a row, Cunningham was upgraded against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. This time around, Cunningham will play. According to the Pistons' official starting lineup release, Cunningham has been upgraded to available to make his return.